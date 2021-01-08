Rioters, Who Invaded US Capitol, Currently Being Identified, Sacked From Their Jobs

Rioters who participated in Wednesday's invasion at the United States’ Capitol are presently being identified by their employers and reportedly losing their jobs, as their photographs continue to surface on the Internet.

As photos from Wednesday’s insurrection are circulated online, some of the rioters who invaded the building during the certification of President-elect Joe Biden are already afraid of losing their jobs too.

Navistar, a direct marketing company in Maryland, announced that an employee had been sacked after he was photographed wearing his company Identity badge inside the breached Capitol building.

"While we support all employees' right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing," the company said in a statement provided to CNN.

A Texas attorney named Paul Davis is no longer employed at his company, Goosehead Insurance, after social media posts appeared to show him at the Capitol building.

In one video, Davis says, "We're all trying to get into the Capitol to stop this."

In further posts on Facebook, Davis explained that he was "peacefully demonstrating" the whole time, and was not trying to actively break into the Capitol.

"I said 'trying to get into the Capitol,' meaning to voice a protest. Not in any violent way," he wrote.

On Thursday, a Twitter account belonging to the Westlake, Texas-based company tweeted: "Paul Davis, Associate General Counsel, is no longer employed by Goosehead."

Rick Saccone, a former Pennsylvania state representative, shared photos of himself outside the Capitol on Facebook.

Saint Vincent College where Saccone served as an adjunct professor immediately began an investigation, according to Michael Hustava, the institution's Senior Director of Marketing and Communications.

"As a result of that investigation, Dr. Saccone has submitted and we have accepted his letter of resignation, effective immediately. He will no longer be associated with Saint Vincent College in any capacity," Hustava said in a statement provided to CNN.

"I decided to resign for the betterment of the school," Saccone told the Tribune-Review, a news outlet in Western Pennsylvania, about his departure. "I've been there 21 years. I didn't want all this terrible media kerfuffle to tarnish the school. I decided it would be better if I just resigned."

The Texas Republican Party also removed Walter West, its Sergeant-At-Arms, from his position after West made comments on Facebook supporting the Capitol siege.

"Whereas we vigorously support the First Amendment right to freely assemble, we condemn violence and pray for all gatherings in our nation's capital and those at the Capitol Building," a statement on the Texas GOP's website reads. "The Texas GOP has always been on the side of law and order and will remain so."

In a statement, West said his Facebook posts were "misinterpreted" and he would never "advocate for violence on 'The People's House.'"