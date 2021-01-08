We Are Probing Allegations of Killings Against Amotekun In Oyo – Governor Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has promised that his administration is investigating the alleged killings by operatives of Oyo Security Network, better known as Amotekun Corps in the state.

The governor said his government had started investigating Wednesday’s incident at Tapa in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state, involving the Amotekun Corps, in which three people were allegedly killed.

In a tweet on Friday, Makinde said, “Following the recent events in Tapa, Ibarapa North Local Government Area, it becomes imperative that I once again reassure the good people of Oyo State that our administration is doing everything in its power to address security issues in our state.

“One of the strategies we are using to check insecurity in the state is the recently introduced Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun). I am fully aware of the alleged highhandedness by some members of the corps. We are investigating these issues to address them promptly.

“The welfare and security of the good people of Oyo State remain our top priority. We will not sit back and watch any harassment or intimidation of members of the public or our security officers.

“Therefore, I urge the good people of Oyo State to please remain calm and allow members of the corps to perform their legally authorised duties for our people's well-being. Let me assure you that if any corps members are abusing their office, they will be dealt with accordingly.”

SaharaReporters had reported the alleged killing of three youths by the Amotekun Corps earlier in the week.

SaharaReporters had gathered that some youths clashed with some operatives of the Amotekun Corps during a New Year party at Tapa on Wednesday.

Our correspondent gathered on Thursday that at least three people were killed in the clash between Amotekun Corps operatives and some residents of Tapa in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that trouble started when Amotekun Corps operatives went to the carnival ground to tell the youths to end the carnival.

A source in the town said, "Those boys were having a carnival and probably they were expected to close by 10 pm which they didn’t. The Amotekun operatives told them to stop and it took the boys some time to stop the music.

“In the process of trying to stop the carnival, there was an argument between the youths and the Amotekun, which made the youths to start stoning the Amotekun officers.

“Eventually, the Amotekun operatives started shooting directly at them and now, at least three people have been confirmed dead while many people were injured.

“Bullets have been removed from some people who did not partake in the carnival at all."

When contacted, Commandant of Amotekun Corps in the state, Col. Olayinka Olayanju, replied with a text message, saying, “Two killed confirmed. Amotekun properties destroyed. Houses of operatives burnt. It started with enforcing a ban on carnivals. Details later.”