Indonesian Plane With Over 50 Passengers Aboard Missing After Take-off

A passenger plane carrying more than 50 passengers has been declared missing minutes after it took off from Jakarta, capital of Indonesia.

The Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 is said to be a 27-year-old Boeing 737-500.

Officials were quoted as saying they lost contact with the plane on Saturday not long after it headed for the city of Pontianak on the island of Borneo.

Flight-tracking service, Flightradar24, reported that it lost more than 10, 000 feet of altitude in less than 60 seconds, four minutes after taking off.

The transport ministry said the last contact with the plane was made at 2:40 pm local time, and efforts are ongoing to search for it.

A local carrier, Sriwijaya Air, said in a statement that not much is known about the development yet.

The airline added that it was in contact with various related parties to get more detailed information regarding the incident and would release further details immediately they come.

CNN reports that Indonesia’s search and rescue agency has sent a ship to some islands to the north of Jakarta’s coast to check the location where the plane is suspected to have lost contact.