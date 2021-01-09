Kaduna Residents Protest Against Elrufai's Bad Governance

Some residents of Rigasa in Kaduna State have staged a protest against insecurity and demolition of their shops without prior notice or compensation by the state government.

The protesters took to the streets in Rigasa under Igebi Local Government on Friday with placards chanting anti-government songs to express their displeasure over what they described as a gross injustice.

Rigasa was the most densely populated community in the area and was said to have witnessed a series of attacks by the bandits leading to many villagers' death.

Despite paying rents through the local government with official receipts, the state government demolished their shops without compensation or prior notice, they claimed.

The protesters also lamented about daily attacks, kidnappings and rape by bandits in the community.

The residents, while accusing the senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Uba Sani, of insensitivity to their plight, said the senator had never been to the constituency since he was elected to the office.

They explained that his constituency offices across the local government had remained locked since after the election.

The residents vowed to continue with the protest until their demands are met.