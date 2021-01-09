Kaduna Residents Protest Against Elrufai's Bad Governance

The protesters also lamented about daily attacks, kidnappings and rape by bandits in the community.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2021

Some residents of Rigasa in Kaduna State have staged a protest against insecurity and demolition of their shops without prior notice or compensation by the state government.

The protesters took to the streets in Rigasa under Igebi Local Government on Friday with placards chanting anti-government songs to express their displeasure over what they described as a gross injustice.

Rigasa was the most densely populated community in the area and was said to have witnessed a series of attacks by the bandits leading to many villagers' death.

Despite paying rents through the local government with official receipts, the state government demolished their shops without compensation or prior notice, they claimed.

The protesters also lamented about daily attacks, kidnappings and rape by bandits in the community.

The residents, while accusing the senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Uba Sani, of insensitivity to their plight, said the senator had never been to the constituency since he was elected to the office.

They explained that his constituency offices across the local government had remained locked since after the election.  

The residents vowed to continue with the protest until their demands are met.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nude Party: Kaduna Arraigns PDP Spokesman, Others For Attempted Adultery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Jobs Melania Trump's Chief of Staff Grisham Resigns Over Capitol Invasion
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Tinubu Can Run For President in 2023, Southeasterners Have Not Shown Interest, Says Osoba
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Buhari Must Go, He Has Dementia And Can't Handle His Own Affairs—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Breaking News CAUGHT ON TAPE: How Central Bank Governor Emefiele, Deputy Adamu And Top Officials Discussed How To Cover-Up N500bn Which They Stole From The CBN
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Legal Nigeria Files Fraud Charges Against P&ID In UK Court
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International COVID-19: UK Places Travel Ban On 11 African Countries
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America I Have Moved To Prevent Unstable Trump From Launching Nuclear Attack – US House Speaker
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Man Flees Home After Wife With Five Children Had Quadruplets
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Residents Narrate How Kidnappers Den Was Discovered In Lagos, Police Begin Investigation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
United States of America Rioters, Who Invaded US Capitol, Currently Being Identified, Sacked From Their Jobs
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME How Nigerian Drug Kingpin Chukuda Onyabu Escaped from Jail In Ghana
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion To Those Who Say Trump Will Go To Jail By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Pfizer Vaccine For The Elite, But China Vaccine For The Rest Of Us? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
United States of America I Won't Attend Biden's Inauguration, Trump Says
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America 53 Charged In Court Following Riot At United States Capitol
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Internet Twitter Permanently Bans Donald Trump's Account
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man, Akeredolu Olajide Arrested In India For Duping Broker
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad