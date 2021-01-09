Nigerian Arrested Over Murder Of Female Lawyer In Kenya

Detectives of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a Nigerian, Christian Kadima, over the alleged murder of a prominent city lawyer.

Kadima was arrested at his hideout at a lodge in the city and had tried to outsmart the officers by driving his getaway car to Riruta, to create a false impression on his whereabouts.

In a post on its Twitter page, the DCI wrote, "He is currently in lawful custody, being processed for his despicable act."

On Friday evening, the detectives said that the suspect, who bears a Nigerian passport, was spotted leaving the victim's house in Syokimau, Machakos County on Thursday night.

The body of the renowned lawyer was found in her bedroom on Friday morning.

According to the police, the lawyer's house help confirmed the incident, who was suspicious that her employer was not awake at 10 am.

She reportedly walked into her bedroom only to find her lying lifeless on the bed, with bloody bruises on her body.