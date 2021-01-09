Nigerian Arrested Over Murder Of Female Lawyer In Kenya

On Friday evening, the detectives said that the suspect, who bears a Nigerian passport, was spotted leaving the victim's house in Syokimau, Machakos County on Thursday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2021

Detectives of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a Nigerian, Christian Kadima, over the alleged murder of a prominent city lawyer.

Kadima was arrested at his hideout at a lodge in the city and had tried to outsmart the officers by driving his getaway car to Riruta, to create a false impression on his whereabouts.

In a post on its Twitter page, the DCI wrote, "He is currently in lawful custody, being processed for his despicable act."

On Friday evening, the detectives said that the suspect, who bears a Nigerian passport, was spotted leaving the victim's house in Syokimau, Machakos County on Thursday night.

The body of the renowned lawyer was found in her bedroom on Friday morning.

According to the police, the lawyer's house help confirmed the incident, who was suspicious that her employer was not awake at 10 am.

She reportedly walked into her bedroom only to find her lying lifeless on the bed, with bloody bruises on her body.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME How Nigerian Drug Kingpin Chukuda Onyabu Escaped from Jail In Ghana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Residents Narrate How Kidnappers Den Was Discovered In Lagos, Police Begin Investigation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man, Akeredolu Olajide Arrested In India For Duping Broker
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian, Three Nepalese Involved In Romance Scam Held In India
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Nigerian Man, Kelechi Aroh Held With Seven Kilograms Of Heroin In India
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Bangladesh Court Upholds Bail Order Of Nigerian Drug Dealer If He Surrenders His Passport
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America I Have Moved To Prevent Unstable Trump From Launching Nuclear Attack – US House Speaker
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International COVID-19: UK Places Travel Ban On 11 African Countries
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal: Moyo Thomas Breaks Silence On Infidelity Allegation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Residents Protest Against Elrufai's Bad Governance
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME How Nigerian Drug Kingpin Chukuda Onyabu Escaped from Jail In Ghana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Residents Narrate How Kidnappers Den Was Discovered In Lagos, Police Begin Investigation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America Rioters, Who Invaded US Capitol, Currently Being Identified, Sacked From Their Jobs
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Man Flees Home After Wife With Five Children Had Quadruplets
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
News Mistress Dies In Married Man’s House At Midnight In Imo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion To Those Who Say Trump Will Go To Jail By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Internet Twitter Permanently Bans Donald Trump's Account
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man, Akeredolu Olajide Arrested In India For Duping Broker
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad