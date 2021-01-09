Paternity Scandal: Friends Of Tunde Thomas Knock FCMB MD, Close Petition

In his words' no be Nigeria, nothing go happen'. At least, he knows Nigeria can work once we set our mind to it. May the soul of our friend Tunde Thomas rest in perfect peace.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2021

Friends of Tunde Thomas have closed the petition seeking the dismissal of the Managing Director, First City Monument Bank, Adam Nuru.

For over a week, social media have been awash with allegations of infidelity by the late Tunde's wife,  Moyo, leading to doubts about her two young kids' paternity. 

Ladunliadinews

Tunde Thomas was said to have died as a result of the trauma suffered from the scandal. It will be recalled that Adam, during the week, stepped down as the FCMB MD to go on vacation to allow for a proper investigation of the swirling allegations. 

Tunde's friends had launched a petition aimed at getting 5, 000 signatures. It was titled, "Compel the CBN & board of FCMB to dismiss Adam Nuru on ethical grounds (marriage scandal)".

On Thursday, the petition was closed by the friends of the deceased. 

It read, "On behalf of friends, associates, family etc. of our beloved late brother Tunde' Gentle Thomas', I wish to thank every one of you sincerely. With this little pressure supported by all you, we hope to put an end to even the tiniest of injustice and this outcome will undoubtedly serve as a deterrent to people in places of influence who think they can do whatever and get away with it. 

"The forced exit of Adam Nuru from FCMB bank and the immediate appointment of another MD is the least, and we have achieved that. What a way to end a career for Adam Nuru and this is just the beginning for him. The action by FCMB should bring closure to this case, and it will always be a landmark reference. 

"I am happy to have championed this with no ulterior motive whatsoever; the only reason I championed this was to prove to a Nigerian in the Diaspora as he thought that nothing whatsoever would happen to Adam Nuru. In his words' no be Nigeria, nothing go happen'. At least, he knows Nigeria can work once we set our mind to it. May the soul of our friend Tunde Thomas rest in perfect peace. Thank you all."

