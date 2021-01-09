Paternity Scandal: Moyo Thomas Breaks Silence On Infidelity Allegation

It is deliberate falsehood and certainly malicious to allege and insinuate that I informed him that the children are not his. The children still bear his name.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2021

Moyo Thomas, the lady accused of having an affair with the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank, Adam Nuru, has said she never told her late husband, Tunde, that he was not the father two children.

For over a week, social media have been awash with allegations of infidelity by Moyo, leading to doubts about her two young kids' paternity. 

Ladunliadinews

Tunde Thomas was said to have died as a result of the trauma suffered from the scandal. It will be recalled that Adam, during the week, stepped down as the FCMB MD to go on vacation to allow for a proper investigation of the swirling allegations. 

But, according to a statement personally signed by Moyo, the allegations are "falsehood".

The statement read, "I write in reference to all the allegations and accusations that have recently been making the rounds on the internet and various social media platforms. I have refrained from responding to this matter for various reasons, one of which is to preserve Tunde's memories who departed to be with his maker on December 16, 2020. Memories, not only to me, but to his children, who are still young, and to everybody who had a relationship with him.

"Just like any marriage, Tunde and I had a lot of differences in our marriage, some of which even led to police intervention. But I remain committed to keeping only positive memories of him. No one can ever understand what transpired between us or what each of us experienced in the marriage; as they say, it is he who wears the shoes that knows where it pinches. In all of it, I never for once wished him bad. His untimely and sudden death is still a shock to me as it is to many others.

"On no occasion did I ever tell him he was not the father of our two children. Therefore, it is deliberate falsehood and certainly malicious to allege and insinuate that I informed him that the children are not his. The children still bear his name. Only God knows why he died in an untimely period. It is not in my place, or anyone's place to play God and talk with certainty about the cause of his death, without proven medical facts.

"Despite our separation, we never allowed our differences to affect the relationships we respectively have with the children. He still had conversations with the children like any father until his sudden and unfortunate death. It is quite sad and disheartening to see the pictures of these innocent children splashed all over the internet with very disparaging and weird comments.

"I do wish his family and friends the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss and I ask that we all be allowed to grieve his loss in peace. He has now been laid to rest and we implore all and sundry to please respect our privacy and allow those grieving his loss, including the children and I, to do so in peace."

