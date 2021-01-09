Residents Narrate How Kidnappers Den Was Discovered In Lagos, Police Begin Investigation

The police have begun an investigation into the discovery of a tunnel in Orile area of Lagos State, allegedly to be used by ritualists.

The news went around the densely-populated Orile and its environs on Wednesday that dismembered human parts discovered inside the School Bus Stop tunnel.

Two persons, alleged to be ritualists, were said to have been found with human parts. One of them, whose identity could not be ascertained, was burnt to death by a mob.

However, the second suspect escaped the same fate as he was rescued by policemen attached to Orile Division.

A resident, who gave his name as Segun, told Vanguard that "a man who was seen around the tunnel on Tuesday, suddenly disappeared.

During a search for the missing man, the tunnel was discovered. The search team said they saw a man inside the tunnel and invited the Odua Peoples Congress members.

The OPC members entered the tunnel only to find some human parts and many male and female clothing.

"While inside, they saw a man climbing a constructed staircase into the tunnel, with a human skull. See Also CRIME Residents Discover Kidnappers’ Tunnel In Lagos, Beat Suspect To Death

"Further search was conducted in the tunnel on Wednesday, with more human parts in their decomposing states recovered. The search parties discovered that the tunnel had one of its ends linked to Mile-Two.

"They saw a man coming from the Mile-Two end of the tunnel and apprehended him. He was found with a human heart.

"He was lynched and burnt to death. They have been using that place for ritual purposes for six years," Segun stated. Lagosians from different parts of the state have been thronging the scene since Wednesday to see the tunnel.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumiyiwa Adejobi, condemned the suspect's jungle justice.

Though he confirmed that clothing was recovered inside the tunnel, he noted that no human part was found on the suspect rescued by the Police.

Adejobi identified the suspect found in the tunnel, with the Lagos Police as Kayode Ojo, 50, from Akoko, Ondo State, without a fixed address.

He said: "He was arrested at the scene and brought to us by 12.30 pm on Wednesday. They alleged he was a ritualist and was found with a human skull. But we did not see him in possession of any human parts.

"In the process of making preliminary findings from him, reports reached us that another man found there was lynched and set ablaze. They said he was also found in possession of a human heart.

"The suspect with us will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department to ascertain whether what was found with him are human parts. We are going to conduct a scientific investigation.

"The command condemns jungle justice. We appeal to residents of the area to allow the police to investigate the matter.

"Clothes were found in the tunnel. We are going to carry out a thorough investigation to ascertain the real account of the matter.

"The Commissioner of Police has ordered the Area 'C' Commander to fortify security in the area," Adejobi said.