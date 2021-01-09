Twitter Permanently Bans Donald Trump's Account

We have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company wrote in a blog post on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2021

Social media giant, Twitter Inc, has permanently banned United States President Donald Trump's account for repeated rules violations, marking the most high-profile punishment the social-media company has ever imposed. 

"After a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company wrote in a blog post on Friday. 

The company announced the ban two days after Trump was initially suspended Wednesday for posting a series of tweets that misled users about the presidential election results, and appeared to encourage violent rioters who had mobbed the US Capitol. 

One included a video message of Trump expressing love for the insurgents and calling the election "fraudulent.", Bloomberg reported.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Internet Nigerian Government Begins Regulation Of Social Media Usage Of Civil Servants
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
CRIME Two Docked For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Internet Internet Society, AU Commission Launch Guidelines On Personal Data Protection
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Internet Fraudster Bags Three Years' Imprisonment
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption FBI, EFCC Arrest 16 Fraudsters As Magu Says Nigeria's 'Yahoo Boys' Relocating To Ghana
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Twitter Freezes Vocal Buhari's Critic Aisha Yesufu, BBOG Co-founder's Account
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International COVID-19: UK Places Travel Ban On 11 African Countries
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America I Have Moved To Prevent Unstable Trump From Launching Nuclear Attack – US House Speaker
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Man Flees Home After Wife With Five Children Had Quadruplets
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Residents Narrate How Kidnappers Den Was Discovered In Lagos, Police Begin Investigation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
United States of America Rioters, Who Invaded US Capitol, Currently Being Identified, Sacked From Their Jobs
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Residents Protest Against Elrufai's Bad Governance
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME How Nigerian Drug Kingpin Chukuda Onyabu Escaped from Jail In Ghana
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion To Those Who Say Trump Will Go To Jail By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Pfizer Vaccine For The Elite, But China Vaccine For The Rest Of Us? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
United States of America I Won't Attend Biden's Inauguration, Trump Says
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America 53 Charged In Court Following Riot At United States Capitol
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man, Akeredolu Olajide Arrested In India For Duping Broker
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad