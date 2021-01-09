We're Yet To Locate Eastern Security Network Officials, Camp In South-East – Police

The Nigeria Police Force has described as propaganda the recently launched Eastern Security Network, saying its operatives have yet to locate any ESN official or camp in the South-East states.

However, the police added that it would not relent in monitoring and nipping in the bud crimes and suspected criminals in the region and nationwide.

A top police spokesperson, who did not want his name in print, stated this in an interview with SaharaReporters, noting that the police could not find any evidence at the moment.

"Has any of your reporters come across any ESN official on the road, or in the street or anywhere in the South-East? The police have not found anyone. It is all propaganda and publicising the propaganda will make them achieve their objective to seek popularity.

"The police are on the ground and are monitoring every development. But we have not found any ESN official or camp anywhere."

On Wednesday, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra had posted photographs of food supplies that it would give to ESN operatives deployed to villages to flush out bandits and other criminals.

IPOB had stated that this gesture was carried out in about four local government areas of Ebonyi State.

"IPOB from four LGAs in Ebonyi North contributed (money) and bought these food items for our ESN operatives. The IPOB leaders noted that the food supplies would be utilised by the ESN operatives while defending the state against the Fulani bandits and terrorists," an ESN official had noted.

SaharaReporters had, last week, reported that the Nigerian Army's aircraft and soldiers were combing some forests in the South-East states where the ESN, recently launched by Nnamdi Kanu, is said to be camping.

From the drones and hidden cameras believed to be installed by the ESN, a video captured the Nigerian Army helicopters and their vehicles and soldiers searching for the camp of the ESN to make arrests.

Kanu, a leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, on December 12, launched the ESN, saying the regional security outfit, just like Amotekun in the South-West, would help to tackle insecurity in the region.