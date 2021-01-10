20 Die In Bauchi Car Accident

Over 20 people lost their lives in a fatal accident in Bauchi State on Sunday.

It was gathered that the occupants of the two vehicles involved in the crash were burnt beyond recognition.

The affected vehicles had 22 passengers but only two females survived with severe injuries, the Punch reported.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the incident said It happened around 3.00 pm.

He said, “Yes, the accident is true and it happened at Tirwun area of the state.

“The accident involved 22 passengers who were in two vehicles, a Hummer Bus 18-seater of Borno Express Mass Transit and a Golf car. The Hummer had 18 passengers while the golf had four.

“The Borno Express bus was heading to Maiduguri from Jos while the Golf car was coming from Misau and was heading to Bauchi.

“Immediately we were called, our men from the MotorPol Department rushed to the scene for the rescue operation and conveyed all the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

“Among the 22 passengers, 20 of them were burnt beyond recognition while two females survived the accident.

“The corpses were all deposited at the mortuary while the two injured are at the same hospital receiving medical treatment.”