Baba Ijebu's Wife, Rosemary Dies After Brief Illness

Rosemary Adebutu, one of the wives of the owner of Premier Lotto, Chief Kessington Adebutu, is dead.

She was said to have died in a hospital on Lagos Island on Saturday afternoon after a brief illness.

A close associate of the bereaved billionaire, Chief Kola Oyefeso, confirmed the news.

It was gathered that the deceased was the mother of Temitope, the estranged wife of Olujuwon, one of the sons of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The deceased was said to have suddenly come down with a mild ailment at her Ikoyi home and was rushed to the hospital, where she gave up the ghost. The cause of death has however not been confirmed.

But according to Oyefeso, her death had no connection with COVID-19.

He said, “Yes, he (Adebutu) lost one of his wives today (Saturday) afternoon. It is true.”

When asked if she died from complications of COVID-19, he said, “No. It had nothing to do with it.”