Detaining Protesters, Activists Is An Act Of Tyranny — Group Tells Buhari, Oyetola

Human rights group, Take It Back (TIB), has called on the Nigerian government and Osun State government to immediately release protesters arrested during demonstrations.

A statement signed by the Osun State leader of the group, Prince A. A. Adeyeye, on Saturday condemned the development, noting that such was indicative of the shrinking civic space in the country.

President Buhari and Governor Oyetola

The group said it was unfortunate that the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, and President Muhammadu Buhari had continued to abuse by power by clamping down on perceived critics of their administrations.

The statement continued, "We clearly call on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Gboyega Oyetola to release all activists and protesters they have detained illegally and stop further repression and incitements as this is totally uncivilised, undemocratic and a totalitarian act of irresponsibility.

"The masses are suffering and have suffered enough, but rather than cushioning their pains as every responsible government in the world is doing, your government has only resolved to inflicting more pain and hardship on her citizens by its irrational increase in tariffs and taxes, hikes in prices of fuel and electricity, unemployment and underemployment, indiscriminate unimpactful borrowings and spending, among others, yet you want such a community not to complain but rather continue to praise your government for keeping us in abject poverty and penury.

"How can you beat a child and expect him not to cry? I don't think there's a better word to use other than tyrannical and wicked leadership in this case."

Adeyeye also criticised Oyetola for using the military and other security arms of government to hound harmless citizens in the state.

"It's a total show of shame that a government can be so insensitive to the point of intentionally destroying its own country and citizens just in a bid to protect their loots, undemocratic and corrupt tendencies," the statement read.

"It's absolutely unfortunate that those expected to be the custodian of our democracy and preserve law and order are rather found culpable of unleashing terror on peaceful protesters and in fact criminalising peaceful assemblage."

The group enjoined the United Nations and the international community to intervene by putting pressure on the Nigerian government to prevent further abuse of power.

"It has become imminent to call upon the international community and the United Nations to help advise them to return to the honorable path of responsible governance," it added.