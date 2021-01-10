Goods Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed As Fire Razes Abuja Furniture Market

Many of the shop owners were said to have just stocked up on goods and could not believe when the news broke that their sources of livelihood had all gone.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2021

Valuables worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire incident at the Kugbo furniture market in Abuja on Sunday.

The market was completely razed down by the fire, making it impossible for the shop owners to salvage any of their goods.

According to reports, firefighters arrived late at the scene, which compounded the problem.

A shop owner, who identified himself as David, said he lost everything to the fire. 

A shop owner, who identified himself as David, said he lost everything to the fire.

Recall that the same market was gutted by fire on January 13, 2020 and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

SaharaReporters, New York

