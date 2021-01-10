Groups Demand Immediate Release Of Sowore, Others

Sowore and four other activists were detained in Abuja while holding a peaceful protest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2021

Human rights groups, Women Arise and Centre for Change, have called for the immediate and unconditional release of human rights activist and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, who was detained on New Year's Eve alongside others.

Sowore, others in court ChannelsTV

In a statement issued on Sunday, the president of the groups, Joe Okei- Odumakin, described the maltreatment meted out to Sowore and others in detention as unconstitutional and a clear violation of their rights.

The statement partly read, "There have been allegations of torture against the Nigerian state over the maltreatment of Mr. Sowore since the latest arrest.

"These are clearly unconstitutional and are clear violation of his person.

"We demand the immediate release of Sowore and his colleagues from these unjust conditions which are clearly unconstitutional. 

"It should by now be clear to the Nigerian state that these intimidating acts cannot stop Nigerians from demanding that the right things are done in the country."

SaharaReporters, New York

