Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters On Fire

The fire, which affected some of the offices in the headquarters, is still being investigated.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2021

The Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters in Abuja has been razed by fire in the early hours of Sunday.

The Service disclosed this in a statement on its official Twitter handle.

Illustration

NIS tweeted, “A fire incident occurred in our service headquarters this morning. It affected some of our offices.

“The fire has been put out by our Federal Fire Station with support from other agencies around the airport.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated. We assure the public that the incident will not in any way affect the discharge of our services.” 

SaharaReporters, New York

