Nigeria Short Of 277,537 Teachers At Basic Level — UBEC

This is according to the 2018 Personnel Audit report on Public and Private Basic Education Schools in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2021

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Hamid Bobboyi, said Nigeria has a shortage of 277, 537 teachers at basic level.

This is according to the 2018 Personnel Audit report on Public and Private Basic Education Schools in Nigeria.

File photo used to illustrate story. SKB

Bobboyi said the personnel audit conducted by UBEC showed that “while 73 per cent of those teaching in public schools are qualified teachers, only 53 per cent of teachers in private schools are qualified to teach.”

The commission said they were those with the minimum requirement of Nigeria Certificate in Education and above.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Executive Secretary stated that there were ongoing reforms to address the anomalies.

He also stressed that 10 per cent (N10 billion) of the entire amount received from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of UBEC had been designated for teachers professional development through the state universal basic education boards.

Bobboyi said, “We remain the biggest teacher development agency in the country; not even the National Teachers’ Institute or any other agency. UBEC’s 10 per cent of the entire amount that is received from the Consolidated Revenue Fund is designated for teachers professional development through the SUBEBs. That is something that is very important for us to realise that we pump in a minimum of N10 billion every year for teachers’ professional development in this country.

“This has to be done because it is essential for the teachers to be trained professionally. The quality of teaching given in the class is dependent on the quality of the teachers that are available.

“However, one of the major challenges is getting qualified teachers to teach the children in the country. The Federal Ministry of Education is trying to address it. For now, every parent wants his or her child to study Medicine, Law, Economics, Engineering, and host of others.

“A situation whereas a teacher has to rely on support from other members of the family in almost everything, be it marriage, child education, among others has to be corrected. According to the 2018 NPA report on Public and Private Basic Education Schools in Nigeria, Nigeria has shortage of 277, 537 teachers.

“The personnel audit conducted by the UBEC, further indicated that while 73 per cent of those teaching in public schools are qualified teachers, only 53 per cent of teachers in private schools are qualified to teach, that is, those that have the minimum requirement of NCE and above.

“Our hope is that with the current reforms that are being put in place where you attract the best candidates into the teaching profession and compensate them adequately, the narrative will change. I was in Singapore and they told me that you are better off as a teacher than a medical doctor if it is about money. It is the same thing in Finland."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education IPPIS: Varsity Workers To Start Three-day Nationwide Protest On Tuesday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Precious Owolabi, ChannelsTV Reporter Killed In Police, Shiite Clash To Be Buried Thursday
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education We're Asked To Pay N30,000 'Bribe' To Get Paid Through IPPIS — NAAT Members
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government Reopens Public, Private Schools
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Corruption EFCC Begins Probe Of Suspended UNILAG VC, Ogundipe Over N5bn Fraud
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Polytechnic Lecturer In Ogun
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters On Fire
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH House On The Rock Pastor Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Former House Of Representatives Deputy Speaker Loses Seven Family Members In Car Accident
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Baba Ijebu's Wife, Rosemary Dies After Brief Illness
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
United States of America Capitol Riot: Two Private Institutions Revoke Trump's Honorary Degree
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education IPPIS: Varsity Workers To Start Three-day Nationwide Protest On Tuesday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bureaucracy In Nigerian Army, Police Responsible For Lingering Insecurity —Dambazau
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal Paternity Scandal: Friends Of Tunde Thomas Knock FCMB MD, Close Petition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Accident 20 Die In Bauchi Car Accident
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics APC Knocks Trump, Urges Him To Emulate Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Pope Francis' Personal Doctor Dies From COVID-19
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Did Amotekun Kill 7 Kidnappers Or Innocent Fulani Herders In Oyo? Depends Who You Ask
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad