Three Police Officers Killed, Two Injured By Hoodlums In Ebonyi

Three police officers have been shot dead while two others sustained bullet wounds at Onueke Police Station in the Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The policemen were reportedly attacked by suspected hoodlums who stormed the police station at night.

According to a Vanguard report, the slain officers were two inspectors and one female officer who was relaxing in her room when the hoodlums struck.

It was also gathered that the attackers stole two AK 47 rifles from the affected police station.

In recent times, there had been reported cases of cult clashes in Onueke, the location of the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi state, Loveth Oda, confirmed the incident and explained that corpses of the slain officers had been deposited in a mortuary while the two who sustained bullet wounds were receiving treatment.

However, the Commissioner for Internal Security in the State, Stanley Okoroemegha, said the government was saddened by the incident.

Okoroemegha gave security agencies 48 hours to brief the government on how such a breach could have occurred without any intelligence to forestall it.

