BREAKING: Sowore Meets Stringent Bail Conditions, Thanks Nigerians For Support

The Chief Magistrate, Mabel Segun-Bello, earlier admitted the activist to N20 million bail in like sum with two sureties, one of whom must be a federal civil servant not below Grade Level 12.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2021

The co-convener of #RevolutionNow and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, and four others charged with criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and inciting public disturbance have met the bail conditions imposed on them.

Sowore while addressing journalists today

Sowore was also asked to physically report to the Registrar of Federal Capital Territory High Court every Monday and Friday pending the determination of the case against him.

The court also granted bail of N1 million and one surety in like sum to Peter Williams, Sanyaolu Juwon, Emmanuel Bulus and Damilare Adenola, who are standing trial alongside Sowore.

The activists regained their freedom after the verification of the claims by their sureties.

Meanwhile, Sowore thanked Nigerians for their support and show of love while in detention, just as he assured them that they would not give up until the country is finally and completely liberated.

SaharaReporters, New York

