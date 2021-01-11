EndSARS: Nigerian Ex-Presidential Aspirant, Garba Withdraws $1billion Case Against Twitter CEO

A former Nigerian Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, who instituted a $1 billion lawsuit against Twitter and its founder, Jack Dorsey, at the Federal High Court Abuja, over his alleged role in the #EndSARS protests that led to violence across the country, has withdrawn the case.

Garba tweeted on Monday that he was withdrawing the case because it had “served its purpose”.

Adamu Garba II

“I’ve written to our lawyers to withdraw the case from court,” he said.

In a video attached to the tweet, Garba said, “My case with Jack was an effort to try to prevent Nigeria from getting this foreign interference; all this kind of international actors coming in the name of human rights to cause havoc…

“Most of them, they profit from our own instability and disunity. So, what I did was to quickly hang a court case on his neck. Most of these publicly listed companies, especially the CEOs of those companies, the only thing they are afraid of is legal cases. Once you hang a legal case on their head, they know that the chances of getting in trouble with their position is threatened.

“That is why if you notice, as soon as that happened, he stopped tweeting about soliciting for the nation to continue to sustain the protests. To the best of my knowledge, that is a very big win to stopping him from playing the script they played in Egypt, Syria, Libya. So, to the best of my knowledge, I think we have won in this case; we stopped him from interfering in our local politics therefore it is time for us to call off the case from the court, so I have written to my lawyers to actually look at the possibility of withdrawing the notice of the case so that we can now continue to monitor him. See Also News Adamu Garba Absent In Court During Case Against Twitter CEO

“If any of them again tries to do that, we will continue with that case but for now, I think it is time to say it is over.”

Garba also apologised to the youth in the southern part of the country, saying his position at that time that the North should now support the #EndSARS protests “had nothing to with tribal, sectional or religious considerations.

“It was (a) purely military strategy but so many of you are angry because of the way perhaps I was misrepresented or misinterpreted. I want to personally apologise sincerely for the pain I have caused you and I look forward to continuing to unite so that we can build a better country.”

Garba had accused the Twitter CEO of actively supporting the funding of the #EndSARS protests across the nation in a series of tweets on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The motion on notice was brought pursuant to order II Rules 1, 2, 3 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009 and Sections 34(1), 35(1) and 41(1), and 43 of the 1999 Constitution.

Others joined in the suit include the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigeria Communications Commission.

Garba was seeking an “order directing the 8th (Dorsey) and 9th (Twitter) respondents to jointly pay him the sum of $1bn as damages.”

The #EndSARS protests championed by the youth in some states across the country were primarily against police brutality.