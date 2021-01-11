EndSARS: Widow Of Youth Allegedly Killed By Police Gives Birth In Ogbomoso

Wife of Taiwo Adeoye, one of the youths allegedly shot dead by the police during the #EndSARS protest in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has given birth to a baby boy.

It was gathered that the young widow, Semiat, was delivered of the baby in a hospital in Ogbomoso on Wednesday, January 6, less than three months after her husband was murdered.

Counsel for the deceased’s family, Mr Hussein Afolabi, on Monday told The Punch in Ibadan that the mother and the newborn were healthy and had been discharged.

The 25-year-old Adeoye was one of the youths brutally killed in Ogbomoso during the #EndSARS protest which ravaged the country in October 2020.

The lawyer said, “I just want to inform you that Taiwo Adeoye, one of the victims killed in Ogbomoso alongside Jimoh Isiaq and others posthumously delivered a bouncing baby boy. I was there at the weekend.

“The mother and the newborn baby are healthy and okay. They have been discharged from the hospital and are back home.

“I went to visit the family at the weekend. The naming (christening) will be done on Wednesday. Although the family is still mourning the untimely death of their son, the delivery is good news.”

While speaking on his efforts to get justice for the bereaved families, the lawyer said he was determined to ensure justice was served in the case of Adeoye and other victims killed during the protest.

Afolabi said he would file an application in court, pursuant to the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act to require the police to divulge the identities of the policemen who killed his clients, including Adeoye.

The #EndSARS protests in Ogbomoso had turned violent following the killing of Isiaka Jimoh by the police on October 10. The killing pushed hundreds of youths to troop out to protest against police brutality but four more persons, including Adeoye, were allegedly shot dead while others were injured as police fought to overturn the protest.