Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Police Station, Kill Three Officers, Cart Away Guns

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2021

Gunmen have attacked Onueke Police Station in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, killing three police officers.

Two others sustained bullet wounds in the attack.

Daily Trust reports that the attackers, armed with AK 47 rifles, stormed the police station, set it ablaze and freed inmates in the cell.

It was learnt that the gunmen also burned four vehicles parked at the station.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident yesterday.

Odah said the state police command had launched an investigation into the incident, to arrest and bring the perpetrators to book.

"The command has launched an investigation to apprehend the actors of this unholy Friday night act against three of our officers.

"Also, we are calling on the general public with vital information to provide such to the police to hunt down the perpetrators of this heinous crime," Odah said.

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Internal Security, Mr Stanley Okoroemegha, has given security agencies 48 hours to brief the state government on how the security breach that led to the shooting to death of three police officers occurred without any intelligence to forestall it.

Investigation revealed that the slain officers were two male inspectors and one policewoman, who was relaxing in her room when the gunmen struck.

It was also gathered that the attackers took away two AK-47 rifles kept at the station.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs Loveth Oda, who confirmed the incident, explained that the corpses of the slain officers had been deposited in a mortuary, while the two, who sustained bullet wounds, were receiving treatment.

