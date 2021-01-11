Gunmen Kill Three In Fresh Southern Kaduna Attack

Three persons have been reportedly killed in Kamaru village, Chawai Chiefdom in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A community source said four attackers arrived at the victims' house and an argument ensued. Shortly after, the assailants opened fire on the victims.

A statement by Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said troops of Operation Safe Haven responded to a distress call from the village. Upon arrival, they found three persons – Sunday Joshua, Samson Andy and Mrs Tani Jacob – shot dead, and one other, John Joshua, injured.

"Investigations indicate that the gunmen were criminals from a neighbouring state who crossed over into the village to carry out the heinous act," the statement said.

He said the remains of the victims had been handed over to the relevant authorities in Chawai chiefdom.

In another development, Aruwan said troops reported the arrest of a resident suspected of poisoning cattle in Gindin Dutse village, Jema'a Local Government Area of the state.

He said two cows had died in the village after eating poisoned cassava beside a farm. Troops trailed and arrested the owner of the farm, who is now undergoing preliminary investigations.