Gunmen Kill Three In Fresh Southern Kaduna Attack

Investigations indicate that the gunmen were criminals from a neighbouring state who crossed over into the village to carry out the heinous act.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2021

Three persons have been reportedly killed in Kamaru village, Chawai Chiefdom in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A community source said four attackers arrived at the victims' house and an argument ensued. Shortly after, the assailants opened fire on the victims.

A statement by Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said troops of Operation Safe Haven responded to a distress call from the village. Upon arrival, they found three persons – Sunday Joshua, Samson Andy and Mrs Tani Jacob – shot dead, and one other, John Joshua, injured.

"Investigations indicate that the gunmen were criminals from a neighbouring state who crossed over into the village to carry out the heinous act," the statement said.

He said the remains of the victims had been handed over to the relevant authorities in Chawai chiefdom.

In another development, Aruwan said troops reported the arrest of a resident suspected of poisoning cattle in Gindin Dutse village, Jema'a Local Government Area of the state.

He said two cows had died in the village after eating poisoned cassava beside a farm. Troops trailed and arrested the owner of the farm, who is now undergoing preliminary investigations.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Corps Member Arrested After Killing 'Boyfriend' With Machete In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Police Station, Kill Three Officers, Cart Away Guns
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Police Officers Killed, Two Injured By Hoodlums In Ebonyi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Accuses Gospel Musician, Badejo Of Rape In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Residents Narrate How Kidnappers Den Was Discovered In Lagos, Police Begin Investigation
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Five Feared Killed As Soldiers, Bus Drivers Clash Over N100
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters On Fire
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Former House Of Representatives Deputy Speaker Loses Seven Family Members In Car Accident
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Baba Ijebu's Wife, Rosemary Dies After Brief Illness
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education COVID-19: ASUU Kicks Against Reopening Of Varsities
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education IPPIS: Varsity Workers To Start Three-day Nationwide Protest On Tuesday
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnapping: How Amotekun, Miyetti Allah Clashed Over Joint Patrol Plans In Oyo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH House On The Rock Pastor Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bureaucracy In Nigerian Army, Police Responsible For Lingering Insecurity —Dambazau
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Nigerian Man, His Indian Wife Arrested For N7million Cyber Fraud
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education New VC: LASU-ASUU Asks Pro-chancellor, Ninalowo To Excuse Self From Selection Committee
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Yobe Community, Burns School, Health Centre
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Did Amotekun Kill 7 Kidnappers Or Innocent Fulani Herders In Oyo? Depends Who You Ask
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad