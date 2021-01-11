How Kano Kids Were Kidnapped, Sold In Anambra, Enugu – Kano Government

Pictures and videos of the children were taken and spread until some people claimed they were the biological parents of five of the children.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2021

The Kano State Government has reunited seven kids who were allegedly kidnapped and sold in Anambra and Enugu states, with their parents. 

The children were said to have been kidnapped from various locations within its state capital.

In an interview with BBC Hausa Service, Muhammad Garba, Kano State Commissioner for Information, said parents of five of the seven children had been identified after some announcements were made.

Muhammad disclosed that the committee instituted by the Kano State Government to search for over 100 missing children found seven of them in Anambra State during a mission to the state and neighbouring Enugu.

He stated that pictures and videos of the children were taken and spread until some people claimed they were the biological parents of five of the children.

The commissioner, however, added that the government was working to verify the claims of the people, noting that if found true it would hand over the children to them.

He added that the rescue mission would continue until the remaining missing children meet their biological parents.

In 2019, the police in Kano State announced the arrest of one Paul and his wife, Mercy, who allegedly kidnapped and trafficked nine children from Kano.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, who handed the kids over to their respective families, said some of them had been missing since 2014, but were traced to Anambra State, where they were sold.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Former House Of Representatives Deputy Speaker Loses Seven Family Members In Car Accident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bureaucracy In Nigerian Army, Police Responsible For Lingering Insecurity —Dambazau
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Makinde Enjoying In US While Oyo Is On Fire, APC Group Alleges
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Politics Igbo, Yoruba Stakeholders Plan Meeting To End Ethnic Rivalry
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Govt Created Fake Igbo Group To Call For Nnamdi Kanu’s Repatriation, Trial – IPOB
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Internet Facebook Shuts Ugandan Govt Officials Accounts Ahead Of Elections
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME I Can't Believe My Girlfriend Killed A Man With Machete In Akwa Ibom – Lover Of Accused Corps Member
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Corps Member Arrested After Killing 'Boyfriend' With Machete In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME "We Don't Know Yet Why She Did It"— Police React To Brutal Killing Of Man By Corps Member Lover In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Former House Of Representatives Deputy Speaker Loses Seven Family Members In Car Accident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Lagos Land-grabber Allegedly Seizes Land From Igbo Owners, Threatens Death As Police Do Nothing
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Jihadists Open Fire On Military Convoy In Yobe, Kill 13 Nigerian Soldiers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education IPPIS: Varsity Workers To Start Three-day Nationwide Protest On Tuesday
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters On Fire
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Twitter Shares Slump After Suspending Trump
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM How Buhari, Malami, Police Plotted Stringent Bail Conditions For Sowore, Others For Leading Peaceful Protests
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bureaucracy In Nigerian Army, Police Responsible For Lingering Insecurity —Dambazau
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Police Ebonyi Policemen Abandon Duty Post After Three Were Killed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad