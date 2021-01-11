Kidnapper Pays N1.5m Ransom To Regain Freedom From Another Kidnap Gang

An alleged kidnapper known as Mohammed Amodu had to pay N1,555,000 as ransom after being abducted by a gang of kidnappers different from his, which was led by one Buba Babu, 35.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who paraded both kidnappers alongside other criminals in Abuja on Monday, said Babu was notorious for kidnapping citizens on highways around Abuja.

Babu, he said, was a member of a kidnap syndicate headed by one Buji, who was killed by the police alongside the second in command.

Mba said Babu took leadership of the gang and was notorious for always killing kidnap victims.

Babu took Amodu captive and when the kidnapped victim, who was a kidnapper himself, hesitated to pay, he was shot in the arm.

Mba said Amodu had boasted that he had charms and could not be shot but Babu shot him to show how serious he was.

The police spokesman said Babu had strong links with a major terror group in northern Nigeria.

He said, “Yet, he was kidnapped and held and Mohammed (Amodu) was released after he paid N1.55 million.”

Amodu, who said he had been involved in more kidnap operations than he could remember, revealed that he was kidnapped after supplying 90 rounds of live ammunition to Babu.

Amodu said Buba was associated with Boko Haram, and that he regained his freedom after paying the ransom.

He said there was a time his own gang kidnapped 20 victims at a time. He said he had saved up to N15 million from his nefarious activities.

Amodu said he witnessed an operation where Buba kidnapped 55 persons from a luxurious bus at a time.

Also speaking, Buba said he had been into kidnapping for three years. He said as a kidnap kingpin, he sent his colleagues for major operations along major roads because he never operated within towns.