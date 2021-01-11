Kidnapper Pays N1.5m Ransom To Regain Freedom From Another Kidnap Gang

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said Babu was notorious for kidnapping citizens on highways around Abuja.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 11, 2021

An alleged kidnapper known as Mohammed Amodu had to pay N1,555,000 as ransom after being abducted by a gang of kidnappers different from his, which was led by one Buba Babu, 35.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who paraded both kidnappers alongside other criminals in Abuja on Monday, said Babu was notorious for kidnapping citizens on highways around Abuja.

Babu, he said, was a member of a kidnap syndicate headed by one Buji, who was killed by the police alongside the second in command.

Mba said Babu took leadership of the gang and was notorious for always killing kidnap victims.

Babu took Amodu captive and when the kidnapped victim, who was a kidnapper himself, hesitated to pay, he was shot in the arm.

Mba said Amodu had boasted that he had charms and could not be shot but Babu shot him to show how serious he was.

The police spokesman said Babu had strong links with a major terror group in northern Nigeria.

He said, “Yet, he was kidnapped and held and Mohammed (Amodu) was released after he paid N1.55 million.”

Amodu, who said he had been involved in more kidnap operations than he could remember, revealed that he was kidnapped after supplying 90 rounds of live ammunition to Babu.

Amodu said Buba was associated with Boko Haram, and that he regained his freedom after paying the ransom.

He said there was a time his own gang kidnapped 20 victims at a time. He said he had saved up to N15 million from his nefarious activities.

Amodu said he witnessed an operation where Buba kidnapped 55 persons from a luxurious bus at a time.

Also speaking, Buba said he had been into kidnapping for three years. He said as a kidnap kingpin, he sent his colleagues for major operations along major roads because he never operated within towns.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME I Can't Believe My Girlfriend Killed A Man With Machete In Akwa Ibom – Lover Of Accused Corps Member
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME 18-year-old Girl Sets Sleeping Lover Ablaze In Benue
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Land-grabber Allegedly Seizes Land From Igbo Owners, Threatens Death As Police Do Nothing
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Suspected Thieves Burnt To Death In Calabar
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME News Female Corps Member Killed A Man In Akwa Ibom Is Unfortunate – NYSC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME "We Don't Know Yet Why She Did It"— Police React To Brutal Killing Of Man By Corps Member Lover In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News 46 Armed Fulani People Arrested In Oyo Are Vigilantes Securing Communities —Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME I Can't Believe My Girlfriend Killed A Man With Machete In Akwa Ibom – Lover Of Accused Corps Member
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Makinde Enjoying In US While Oyo Is On Fire, APC Group Alleges
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME 18-year-old Girl Sets Sleeping Lover Ablaze In Benue
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Land-grabber Allegedly Seizes Land From Igbo Owners, Threatens Death As Police Do Nothing
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo, Yoruba Stakeholders Plan Meeting To End Ethnic Rivalry
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Protest Rocks Kaduna Over Senator Uba Sani’s Alleged Ineffectiveness Since Election
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Suspected Thieves Burnt To Death In Calabar
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME News Female Corps Member Killed A Man In Akwa Ibom Is Unfortunate – NYSC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Money Laundering: Ex-AGF Adoke' Stranded' In UAE After Contracting COVID-19, Lawyer Tells Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
United States of America Democrats Begin Trump Impeachment Process In House
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME "We Don't Know Yet Why She Did It"— Police React To Brutal Killing Of Man By Corps Member Lover In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad