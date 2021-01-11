Kogi West Youths To Protest Against Hikes In Electricity Tariffs, Poor Power Supply

Youths and residents of Kogi West Senatorial District in Kogi State have scheduled a march to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company to protest against the recent hikes in electricity tariffs in the country and the perennial problem of poor power supply in the area.

The youths stated that the protest was necessitated by the “service reflective tariffs, allegation of 100 per cent increase in electricity bills without corresponding increase in numbers of hours of supply to Kabba feeders”, among other anomalies.

Electricity

The Kabba youths in Kogi West Senatorial District in a release said the planned peaceful protest against the recent increase in electricity tariffs in Nigeria would be held at the AEDC office.

A release said, “It is about the service reflective tariffs, allegation of 100 per cent increase in electricity bill without a corresponding increase in numbers of hours of supply to Kabba feeders.

“The protest march will start from Kabba town, Oweland. Kabba is the Local Government Headquarters of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State. We have reached out to the Chairman of AEDC board, Chief Operating Officer, General Manager and Regional Manager of the Kogi region.

“The President-General of the Kabba Development Union is coordinating the engagement of the youths and the different strata of the Kabba community. The protest has been brought to the notice of the management since December 2020.

“The protest is based on the breakdown of the agreement and understanding that the service-based tariffs would translate to more hours of electricity. But they alleged that it had not been the case. AEDC should roll out its machinery and activate the rules of engagement."