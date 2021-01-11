News Female Corps Member Killed A Man In Akwa Ibom Is Unfortunate – NYSC

Neighbours of the victim stripped her naked and beat her, after which she was taken to the police station where investigation has commenced into the matter.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2021

The Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Akwa Ibom State, Julius Amusan, has expressed shock over the news of a youth corps member, Princess Odume, who allegedly killed a man on Sunday.

Odume, who had visited her the man suspected to be her lover, was caught trying to jump over a fence after allegedly cutting the victim with a machete.

The suspect

On Monday, the state NYSC coordinator described the incident as an unfortunate development, The PUNCH reported.

Amusan said, “We depend on police report because we are not eyewitnesses. The information on the matter did not get to me until 5pm on Sunday evening when somebody called to inform me that a female corps member had killed her lover.

“When the report came, I doubted it because it was strange that a female corps member would kill a man. It sounded unbelievable; it is something very unusual. See Also CRIME I Can't Believe My Girlfriend Killed A Man With Machete In Akwa Ibom – Lover Of Accused Corps Member 0 Comments 5 Hours Ago

“I called the police headquarters and at that time, they were unable to give me details of the incident.

“It was when I got to the police that we were able to establish what really happened. It is a very unfortunate development.

“According to investigation, the lady and the victim were not into any previous relationship. Yesterday was the first day of their meeting. They had never been together before in any previous relationship. It was that yesterday that she met with the man.”

