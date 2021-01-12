36-year-old Man Rapes, Impregnates Own Teenage Daughter In Ondo

by Sahara Reporters Jan 12, 2021

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ore, Ondo State has remanded 36-year-old Peter Moses in a correctional centre for raping and impregnating his teenage daughter.

According to police prosecutor, Inspector Jimoh Amuda, Moses committed the offence between November 2020 and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in the Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The charge sheet reads, “That you Peter Moses, between November 2020 and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in the Ore Magisterial District did unlawfully have sexual intercourse with one Peter Patience, aged 17, and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 31 sub-section (1) and punishable under section 31 sub-section (2) of Part 3 of Child’s Right Acts of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003.

"That you Peter Moses, during the same period, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did sexually abuse your daughter by having sexual intercourse with her and gave her four months old pregnancy (sic), thereby committed an offence contrary to section 32 sub-section (2) and punishable under section 32 sub-section (2) of Part 3 of Child Rights Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003.”

Amuda, however, asked the court for adjournment to enable the police complete their investigation and seek legal advice from the Ministry of Justice.

The accused person who pleaded guilty to the two charges levelled against him, however, urged the court to temper justice with mercy on him.

The Presiding Magistrate, F. O. Omofolarin, thereafter, ordered Moses to be remanded in a correctional centre pending the outcome of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ legal advice and adjourned the case to February 21 for mention to enable the police complete their investigation.

