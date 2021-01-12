47% Of Nigerian Farmers Have No Access To Storage Facilities – Report

According to the report, for Nigeria to avert a food security catastrophe, federal and state governments need to prevent “even higher food prices across the country through various short and long-term measures”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 12, 2021

SBM Intel, a geopolitical research and strategic communications consulting firm, has revealed that 47 percent of farmers in Nigeria have zero access to any kind of storage facilities during harvest.

The firm disclosed this in its report titled: “Nigerians just want to eat: Analysis of Farmers and Food Transporters challenges likely to impede National Food Security.”

The report read, “Agricultural products are easily perishable while production remains seasonal, and demand for farm produce is present throughout the year.

“In our survey, almost half (47%) of the farmers interviewed had no access to any kind of storage facilities. The lack of storage facilities contributes to post-harvest losses which could get as high as 60 percent for tubers, fruits and vegetables.”

The research firm added that lack of storage, however, was not the only factor contributing to losses, as some losses occurred during harvests and “others occur while the commodities are in transit, during offloading (due to poor handling), and in varying degrees in the entire process from farm to fork.”

According to the report, for Nigeria to avert a food security catastrophe, federal and state governments need to prevent “even higher food prices across the country through various short and long-term measures”.

“In the immediate, the government must fully reopen land borders and end the ban on using forex to import staple crops.

“After placing maize on the list of items no longer eligible for foreign exchange only on 14 July, 2020, the President announced the release of 30,000 tons of maize from emergency reserves on 2 September, and also gave approval to four firms for the importation of 200,000 tons of maize. This could replicate itself for items like rice and cassava in the coming months, items which millions of Nigerians depend on for sustenance.

“For the longer term, wider adoption of irrigation, facilitating the provision of early maturing and drought-resistant crop varieties and a switch to climate-smart agriculture is the best way to guard against crop failure and poor yields.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Food UN Providing Food to Refugees Fleeing Violence in Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Food Food Prices Rise In Nigeria As Global Costs Drop
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Food Nigeria Joins Somalia, Sudan As Countries With Worst Food Crisis -United Nations
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Food Importers Smuggling Rice In Tyres, Says Economist
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Food Displaced Persons Protest Over Lack Of Food, Water In Adamawa
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, COVID-19 Patients Protest Ill-treatment, Hunger In Gombe
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News 46 Armed Fulani People Arrested In Oyo Are Vigilantes Securing Communities —Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kidnapper Pays N1.5m Ransom To Regain Freedom From Another Kidnap Gang
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police Man Detained Over Death Of Teenager During Sex Romp In Yobe Government Lodge
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME 18-year-old Girl Sets Sleeping Lover Ablaze In Benue
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Accident Saki Youths Burn Cattle-laden Truck Over Killing A Boy
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS EndSARS Protests Crumbled Because Of Tinubu's 2023 Ambition – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Corps Member Who Killed 'Lover' In Akwa Ibom Says She Did It In Self-defence — Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Soldier To Die By Firing Squad For Killing Newly Married Commander
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Kidnapping: Police Probe 47 Armed Fulani Men Arrested In Oyo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Immigration Officers Seized My Passport For Urging Them To Wear Face Masks – Nigerian Woman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME I Can't Believe My Girlfriend Killed A Man With Machete In Akwa Ibom – Lover Of Accused Corps Member
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Why We Are Against Re-Opening Of Universities Now – ASUU
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad