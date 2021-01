Afenifere, PANDEF, M-Belt Condemn Appeal By Miyetti Allah To Be Included In Amotekun

The Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, and other major ethnic groups have kicked against the request of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, for inclusion of its members in the South-West Security Network, also known as Amotekun.

MACBAN had earlier made the request stressing that this is a way of overcoming the language barrier, which sometimes causes misunderstanding.

This has, however, elicited angry reactions from other ethnic groups like Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, and the Middle Belt Forum, according to Vanguard.

The leader of the Fulani herders in Oyo State, Ibrahim Jiji, had expressed sadness over the killing of his men at Ayete, calling on the relevant security agencies and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, to release his men, whom he said were mistaken for criminals and erroneously arrested by security agents.

While clarifying the issue, he noted that security agents arrested members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria fighting banditry, robbery and kidnapping in the area.

He said: “After the commandant of Amotekun called us that we should join in a clearance operation, we agreed that 50 men from us, who are members of Vigilance Group, would go with them.

“When Amotekun operatives wanted to go for the operation, we were in Eruwa. But, Amotekun operatives went for the operation without carrying us along. We were only informed thereafter, that they had gone and killed three of our members.

“We got information that some people were kidnapped at Igangan and our Vigilance Group was directed to go there and rescue the victims. But, on their way to the place, some security men arrested them; they were 46. They were later handed over to the police area commander at Eruwa.

“They are not criminals at all. This Vigilance Group had arrested and handed suspected criminals to the police. How would they now be taken as criminals?

“We plead with Governor Seyi Makinde to expedite their release because they are certainly not criminals as being branded.”

Jiji urged the people not to brand any criminal they see as Fulani adding that criminality, robbery and banditry should not have any ethnic colouration.”

“A criminal is a criminal. He may be Igbo, Yoruba, Fulani or any other ethnic group in the country.

"I am appealing to the state government to leave these people (alone). They are not thieves. They are the people who are securing us because we may need them another time. Why we want them to include our members in Amotekun is because of the language barrier. We appeal to the Oyo State government to include people from other tribes in Amotekun for the job to be efficient.”

They’re asking for too much —Afenifere

Reacting to Miyetti Allah’s request, Afenifere said MACBAN was asking for too much.

National Publicity Secretary to Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin said: “Why don’t they ask for them to come and mount traditional stools in Yorubaland? These people are climbing over the leaves of the tree in their unbridled ambition.”

Also, the Deputy National Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Thompson Okorotie, said Miyetti Allah should address the worsening security problem in the north.

Okorotie said: “What do they really want to achieve? Though we do not have a direct link, as far as we know, Amotekun is purely a South-West arrangement to help the region. It is a self-help arrangement borne out of the rising insecurity in the land. The security situation has so worsened that everybody is to himself.

“What is the role of Miyetti Allah? Do they have any structure that is related to Amotekun? Amotekun, as far as I know from outside, is well structured and it covers the South-West, the Yoruba states.

“So, I do not understand what they want to do. I think they have more jobs in the North. Although we have security challenges all over the country, there is a bigger problem in the North. But if they want to solve the security challenge, let them concentrate on Yobe, Borno and others where fellow Nigerians are dying in their droves in the North. So, I don’t think it is a good idea. I don’t even believe that the Amotekun structure will accommodate then.”

The Middle Belt Forum described MACBAN’s request as irrational and one without justification.

National President of MBF, Pogu Bitrus, said: “What is their business with Amotekun? Is the South-West not predominantly Yoruba? So, the suggestion is just like saying that we should go and have traditional rulers like Emirs of other ethnic groups in the north. It simply doesn’t make sense; it is irrational and there is no justification for that.

“Amotekun is a Yoruba outfit to save the Yoruba people from aggression. Aggression from which people? From Fulani herdsmen.

“So, it is only proper that Amotekun should be a Yoruba affair. We are not saying that Nigeria should not be plural in all spheres. But what we are saying is that when a particular ethnic group takes it upon themselves to attack others unprovoked, for whatever reason, those people have the right to defend themselves. And that is what brought about Amotekun.

“Amotekun is a Yoruba answer to the aggression by the Fulani herdsmen and of course other insurgent groups on their people.

“If they are not happy with it, they should go to their own states and have their own outfit. The truth remains that even in the north, different ethnic nationalities have vigilante groups of their ethnic nationalities to defend their people.

“So, there is nothing wrong for the Yoruba to defend themselves. It is up to the Fulani people to ask their people to stop killing others, to stop attacking farmers, to stop carrying out unprovoked attacks on communities so that Amotekun will not be necessary.”