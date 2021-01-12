Army Raids Home Of Ugandan Presidential Candidate, Bobi Wine

No reason for the arrest was given. Such acts of impunity are all kicks of a dying horse

by Sahara Reporters Jan 12, 2021

Ugandan presidential candidate, Bobi Wine, has accused the army of raiding his home and arresting his security guards along with others found in the premises.

The Member of Parliament representing Kyadondo County East constituency disclosed this in a tweet shared on January 12, 2021, weeks after being arrested.

“The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see around my premises,” he said on his official Twitter handle.

“No reason for the arrest was given. Such acts of impunity are all kicks of a dying horse,” he added.

Wine, who is running against incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, recently said he faced assassination attempts and was deprived of his rights as a citizen.

He also rejected the claims of a level playing field in the Uganda election slated for January 14.

Speaking to CNN’s Christine Amanpour, he said, “I’ve survived two assassination attempts in the last two weeks where bullets have been shot in my car and on the tires and the windscreens.”

He added, “That’s the ground that President Museveni calls level.”

In a recent tweet, Wine accused Ugandan authorities of being responsible for the death of a member of his security team, Francis Senteza Kalibala.

He alleged that Kalibala was run over by a “military-police truck.”

“I regret to announce the murder of my security team member Francis Senteza Kalibala aka Frank,” he said.

“He was deliberately run over by a military-police truck, No. H4DF 2382, which blocked us in Busega on our way to Rubaga to get Kasirye Ashraf emergency medical attention.”

