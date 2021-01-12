COVID-19: Schools Resume January 18 Until Further Directive –PTF

On Tuesday, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 said schools in the country would resume on January 18 until the Ministry of Education announces further directive.

PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, stated this while featuring on a television programme monitored by The PUNCH.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had on Monday, said the Federal Government would review the January 18 earlier date fixed for resumption of schools across Nigeria.

The minister, who spoke at a PTF briefing in Abuja, attributed the decision to the second wave of COVID-19 currently ravaging the country.

Speaking further on Tuesday's issue, the PTF coordinator said the minister did not say the date had been changed.

Aliyu said, "As regards schools, I want to clarify, what the minister said yesterday was that they were going to review, he didn't say that they were going to change the date. He said they would review the situation and let the nation know.

"So, for the moment, it is still January 18 until the ministry of education comes back either with an alternative date or reconfirm that."

The PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on Monday, said travels, reopening of schools, businesses and religious centres contributed to the rise in coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

"It is very instructive to stress that factors that have contributed to rising numbers from late November 2020 included increased local and international travels, business and religious activities, and reopening of schools without strict compliance with COIVID-19 safety measures.

"The full import of the foregoing is to press further on the need for us all to elevate the level of our vigilance and compliance with the recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions," he had said.