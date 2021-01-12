Former Ghanaian President Rawlings For Burial January 27

There will be a funeral mass on January 26 at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra and a burial service on January 27.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 12, 2021

According to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the international community and diplomatic missions, the funeral of Ghana’s former President, Jerry Rawlings, has been rescheduled for January 27.

On Tuesday, media reports said Rawlings, who died on November 12, 2020, would lie in state from 24-26 January at the Foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre from 0900 to 1700 GMT daily.

Jerry Rawlings

The funeral had initially been announced for December 20, 2020, before it was postponed indefinitely after concerns raised by his maternal family and elders.

