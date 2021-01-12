Man Detained Over Death Of Teenager During Sex Romp In Yobe Government Lodge

Albash, the chief suspect, was arrested alongside four others who are presently detained in the state CID.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 12, 2021

 An employee of the Ministry of Police Affairs, simply identified as Albash, has been arrested over the death of an 18-year-old girl, who died during a sex romp in the Yobe state government lodge in Damaturu, the state capital, on January 6.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abdulkareem Dungus, said the suspect confessed that the lady was brought to him by his friends on January 6 in the Government Lodge in Damaturu.

The police spokesman added that the suspect, who reported himself to the police, said the young lady collapsed after rounds of sex and died in the process. 

Dungus said, “There is a case of suspected homicide against one Dr Albash, which reported at our ‘B’ Division here in Damaturu. In fact, the suspect reported himself at the police station.

"The suspect reported that the lady was brought by his friends to spend the night with him. He said shortly after rounds of sex, the lady collapsed and died right in the hotel room.

"The chief suspect said he is a staff member of the Ministry of Police Affairs though we have yet to confirm that. Presently he and four other suspects are in detention at the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.”

