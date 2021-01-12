Oyo Justice Commissioner Who Had COVID-19, Discharged From Isolation Centre

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 12, 2021

The Oyo State Ministry of Justice has revealed that the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo (SAN), has been discharged from the Infectious Diseases Hospital Isolation Centre at Yaba, Lagos.

He was said to have been taken home, where he is expected to continue with his treatment in isolation for 14 days.

The ministry, through a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, on Tuesday, which was made available to journalists in Ibadan, said Oyelowo was rushed to Lagoon Hospital on January 2, 2021.

The statement said he later tested positive for COVID-19.

Olatubosun added that a chest CT scan revealed the possibility of the presence of the COVID-19 virus in his system and that he was immediately transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital Isolation Centre in Lagos for treatment.

It read, “On January 2, 2021, the Honorable Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General was rushed to Lagoon Hospital, Lagos, at 10 pm. He had a chest CT Scan that disclosed the possibility of the presence of COVID-19 virus in his system. He was immediately transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) Isolation Centre, Yaba, for further investigation.

“On January 3, 2021, a positive test result was entered (sic) and the medical team of doctors and nurses admitted him into the IDH facility for immediate and prompt medical treatment, which continued from January 3, 2021 till January 10, 2021, when he was discharged from the IDH Isolation Centre and released to go home and continue with his isolation and treatment for another 14 days in Lagos.”

The ministry thanked the people of Oyo State for their prayers during the period and the medical personnel of the IDH, Yaba, Lagos for the care and treatment given to the Attorney-General, saying it believed the commissioner would continue to recuperate at home.

It however implored the people of the state to take the pandemic seriously and observe all necessary COVID-19 protocols at all times.

