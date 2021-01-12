Party Faults Governor Makinde, Backs Ibadan Polytechnic Workers’ Strike Over N30,000 Minimum Wage

The Oyo State chapter of the Socialist Party of Nigeria has thrown its weight behind the indefinite strike embarked on by the workers of The Polytechnic Ibadan.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the state secretary of the party, Ayodeji Adigun, on Tuesday.

Seyi Makinde

Both academic and non-academic employees of the state polytechnic downed their tools on Monday to challenge the failure of Governor Seyi Makinde to implement the N30,000 new minimum wage.

In the statement titled ‘Workers' Strike At Ibadan Polytechnic Exposes The Deceit Of Seyi Makinde-Led/PDP Government On The Implementation Of N30, 000 Minimum Wage In The State’, and made available to SaharaReporters, SPN called on labour unions to join in the strike.

"The Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), Oyo State chapter, expresses its support to the ongoing indefinite strike declared on Monday, 11th January, 2021 by workers (academic and non-academic staff members) of The Polytechnic Ibadan.

"According to media reports, the strike is in connection with the continued failure of the Seyi Makinde-led government in the state to commence the implementation of the new minimum wage of N30, 000 for workers in the institution, more than a year after it was signed into law by the Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigerian government.

"Another issue involved in the strike is the overreaching and unlawful activities of the consultant imposed on the institution by the state government."

SPN also berated the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, for describing the strike as unjustifiable.

"The attention of the SPN has been drawn to the statement credited to the state Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, while responding to the decision of the workers in the polytechnic to embark on the said strike.

"According to a media report, the commissioner condemned the strike with a false claim that iit is not justifiable’.

"We consider this as weak as the commissioner's argument that workers in The Ibadan Polytechnic alone cannot disagree among the tertiary institutions in the state with the template the state government is considering to adopt for the implementation of the new minimum wage for the tertiary institutions in the state."

Adigun, through the press release, asked the governor to meet the demands of the workers.

He said, "Given this background, SPN calls on the Seyi Makinde-led government to stop all its gimmicks to divide and weaken workers’ resolve and accede to all of their demands without further delay.

"At the same time, SPN urges the striking workers to remain resolute and undaunted as we strongly believe that all of their demands are achievable only if they can remain determined and steadfast.”