Saki Youths Burn Cattle-laden Truck Over Killing A Boy

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident happened at Challenge junction, along a road under construction in the town.

Jan 12, 2021

Youths in Saki, a town in Oyo State, on Monday burnt a truck taking cattle out of Saki, for killing a boy, Ayuba Raji.

A resident of the town, Kazeem Adeniyi, told reporters in Ibadan on Tuesday that the ongoing road construction was responsible for the accident.

According to him, motorists are fond of wrong-way driving on the road, accounting for crashes in recent times.

He also blamed the problem on speeding and reckless driving by truck drivers.

Another resident of the town and advocate of Saki Town Development, Mr Adekunle Lawal, popularly known as Saki First, condemned the contractors handling the Saki dual carriageway. 

He blamed the handling of the project for many of the crashes occurring in the area.

He said: “Yesterday, Monday, 11th of January, 2021, around 10pm, an accident occurred at Challenge junction which claimed the life of a boy, Ayuba Raji, who was the younger brother of a popular Yoruba presenter and musician, Monsurat Raji. The boy was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a truck transporting cows out of Saki.

“An angry mob burnt the truck. It was late before Saki First (Lawal) could get in touch with the police to prevent more damage from being done. Speeding and reckless driving are what we know those cow transporters for. It’s now the right time for us to ensure the Federal Road Safety Corps trains people properly on how to drive. We took the step last year but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from going ahead with it.

“We commiserate with the family of the deceased; the contractors need to do something urgently too. That was the second accident in just three months.”

