Six Nigerian Soldiers Killed In B'Haram Ambush In Yobe

The Nigerian Army under "Operation Tura Takai Bango" confirmed that troops deployed soon after the ambush killed 28 terrorists.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 12, 2021

Nigerian troops killed Twenty-six Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday, hours after the terrorists killed at least six soldiers in an ambush in Yobe State.

But military authorities in Yobe said one soldier was killed and another one injured.

Credible sources said the soldiers were on their way for an induction ahead of their deployment to the North East's battlefields when the terrorists laid siege on the highway.

One of the sources said six soldiers died at the ambush spot, and many others were injured.

"The terrorists attacked our troops who were heading towards Buni Yadi and then retreated towards the dreaded Alagarno village," he told DailyTrust.

It was learnt that the terrorists ambushed the troops at Gonan Kaji, a village in Gujba Local Government Area along the Damaturu- Biu Road.

In a statement signed by the acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier- General Benard Onyeuko, the Army noted that soldiers from headquarters and those from 27 Task Force Brigade, Buni Gari, and others from Special Forces Training School, Buni Yadi, repelled the attack.

"The soldiers tactically out-manoeuvred the criminals and engaged them with superior firepower resulting in high casualty on the terrorists.

"In the same vein, one Boko Haram gun truck was destroyed with its occupants while another gun truck was captured from the fleeing criminals. Other equipment captured from the criminals include 2 Anti -Aircraft guns, 13 AK 47 Rifles, four extra magazines and a vulcanizing machine."

"Regrettably, one gallant soldier paid the supreme price while one other soldier was wounded during the encounter," he said.

