Why We Are Against Re-Opening Of Universities Now – ASUU

ASUU asks the federal government to review the decision, as more COVID-19 cases continue to be reported across the country.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 12, 2021

On Tuesday, the Academic Staff Union of Universities insisted Nigerian universities are not ready to re-open in the middle of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) had earlier directed universities to resume academic activities on January 18.

But ASUU asks the federal government to review the decision, as more COVID-19 cases continue to be reported across the country.

On Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 1,244 new cases and three more deaths.

“Our concern is rooted in the safety of our members,” ASUU’s National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, said on ChannelsTV Sunrise Daily. “What happens to congested hostels, crowded classrooms? What flexible arrangements are in place? It is a situation of emergency. I’m not sure the Universities can cope.

When asked if e-learning was an option for universities, the ASUU President said the necessary infrastructure was not in place.

“We are aware that some universities are putting measures in place, with alternative learning models,” he said. “Some are even trying blended classes, virtual and physical.

“But these efforts are limited. They get to a point they can’t go further.

“ASUU has been talking about revitalisation since 2012. These are some of the areas where the assistance would have helped. Universities need considerable funds to do this.

“People are saying start virtual classes, but more than 60 per cent of our students will run into trouble – they can’t afford data or smartphones.”

ASUU recently called off a ten-month-old strike over demands related to salary structure and government support for universities.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Education Concern As ‘Best Student In Senegal’ Disappears In France
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education IPPIS: Varsity Workers To Start Three-day Nationwide Protest On Tuesday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education COVID-19: ASUU Kicks Against Reopening Of Varsities
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education LASU Appoints Damola Oke As Acting VC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion A Most Important Message To Nigerian Students...
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Education Students Chase Babangida’s Campaigners From Abeokuta
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News 46 Armed Fulani People Arrested In Oyo Are Vigilantes Securing Communities —Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapper Pays N1.5m Ransom To Regain Freedom From Another Kidnap Gang
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#EndSARS EndSARS Protests Crumbled Because Of Tinubu's 2023 Ambition – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Man Detained Over Death Of Teenager During Sex Romp In Yobe Government Lodge
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME I Can't Believe My Girlfriend Killed A Man With Machete In Akwa Ibom – Lover Of Accused Corps Member
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME 18-year-old Girl Sets Sleeping Lover Ablaze In Benue
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnapping: Police Probe 47 Armed Fulani Men Arrested In Oyo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Makinde Enjoying In US While Oyo Is On Fire, APC Group Alleges
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo, Yoruba Stakeholders Plan Meeting To End Ethnic Rivalry
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Group Knocks EFCC For Labelling Member As Internet Fraudster
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Concern As ‘Best Student In Senegal’ Disappears In France
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam Kano Sharia Law Against Sale, Consumption Of Alcohol Binding On Muslims, Christians –State Hisbah Chief
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad