COVID-19 Has Killed 62 Nigerians In 2021 – NCDC

Meanwhile on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, the NCDC itself confirmed that January was witnessing a spike in cases and deaths.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2021

As Nigeria grapples with the dreaded second wave of the COVID-19, the virus has now killed 62 Nigerians within just 12 days into the New Year, 2021, according to official figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control. 

SaharaReporters observed that by December 31, 2020, Nigeria had a total of 1,311 COVID-19 deaths but by January 12, 2021, NCDC stated that deaths had risen to 1373. 

The NCDC therefore warned Nigerians to shun carelessness and strictly observe the various health protocols which would prevent the virus from spreading and inflicting more damage on the citizenry. 

The December 31, 2020, NCDC Situation Report said, "In Week 53, the number of new confirmed cases decreased to 5,733 from 5,908 in week 52. These were reported in 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. 

"In Week 53, the number of discharged cases increased to 4,010 from 2,731 in week 52. These were reported in 27 states and FCT. Cumulatively, since the outbreak began in Week 9, there have been 1,311 deaths reported with a case fatality rate of 1.5 per cent." 

Meanwhile on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, the NCDC itself confirmed that January was witnessing a spike in cases and deaths.  

The centre said, "The average number of daily #COVID19 cases in the first week of January 2021 was higher than cases recorded in last week of December 2020. 

"#Take responsibility to protect yourself and those around you; always wear a face mask, wash your hands regularly and cough/sneeze into your elbow. It is not every #COVID19 infected individual who shows symptoms.

"Everyone needs to maintain a higher index of suspicion for #COVID19 and adhere to all preventive measures. 

"As of January 12, there had been 1,373 deaths in all. Lagos tops the cases with 435, FCT 234, Oyo 103, Plateau 86, Rivers 71 and Enugu 51. The least cases are: Bayelsa, 8; Bauchi, 7; Imo, 5; Katsina, 3 and Gombe, 1."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education COVID-19: Schools Resume January 18 Until Further Directive –PTF
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH British New COVID-19 Strain Now In 50 Countries, South African Strain In 20 – WHO
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Nigeria’s Rich, Powerful Get Priority Oxygen Amid Supply Shortage In COVID-19 Centres – Hospital Sources
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH ANALYSIS: NCDC’s Five-year Budget Reveals Inconsistencies, Questionable Projects
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Atiku Receives COVID-19 Vaccine In Dubai
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal EXCLUSIVE: FCMB Managing Director’s Wife Packs Out of Husband's House, May Seek Divorce
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education COVID-19: Schools Resume January 18 Until Further Directive –PTF
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Money Naira Slumps Further At Parallel Market
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS EndSARS Protests Crumbled Because Of Tinubu's 2023 Ambition – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Internet Telegram Gets 25 Million New Users In Three Days After WhatsApp Introduced Controversial Privacy Conditions
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Internet Privacy Setting: WhatsApp Reassures Users As Millions Flock To Telegram, Signal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News BVN-generated National Identification Number Is Invalid, Says NIMC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Islam Christmas Message: Apologise Or Leave Sokoto, Muslim Forum Tells Kukah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Makinde's Deputy, Olaniyan Has Vowed Never To End Rift With His Boss – Source
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News No Fear Of Attack, Cattle Burnt With Truck In Saki Belonged to Yoruba People, Not Fulani – Residents
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Soldier To Die By Firing Squad For Killing Newly Married Commander
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
United States of America US Executes Only Woman On Federal Death Row In Nearly 70 Years
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad