COVID-19 Has Killed 62 Nigerians In 2021 – NCDC

As Nigeria grapples with the dreaded second wave of the COVID-19, the virus has now killed 62 Nigerians within just 12 days into the New Year, 2021, according to official figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control.

SaharaReporters observed that by December 31, 2020, Nigeria had a total of 1,311 COVID-19 deaths but by January 12, 2021, NCDC stated that deaths had risen to 1373.

The NCDC therefore warned Nigerians to shun carelessness and strictly observe the various health protocols which would prevent the virus from spreading and inflicting more damage on the citizenry.

The December 31, 2020, NCDC Situation Report said, "In Week 53, the number of new confirmed cases decreased to 5,733 from 5,908 in week 52. These were reported in 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

"In Week 53, the number of discharged cases increased to 4,010 from 2,731 in week 52. These were reported in 27 states and FCT. Cumulatively, since the outbreak began in Week 9, there have been 1,311 deaths reported with a case fatality rate of 1.5 per cent."

Meanwhile on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, the NCDC itself confirmed that January was witnessing a spike in cases and deaths.

The centre said, "The average number of daily #COVID19 cases in the first week of January 2021 was higher than cases recorded in last week of December 2020.

"#Take responsibility to protect yourself and those around you; always wear a face mask, wash your hands regularly and cough/sneeze into your elbow. It is not every #COVID19 infected individual who shows symptoms.

"Everyone needs to maintain a higher index of suspicion for #COVID19 and adhere to all preventive measures.

"As of January 12, there had been 1,373 deaths in all. Lagos tops the cases with 435, FCT 234, Oyo 103, Plateau 86, Rivers 71 and Enugu 51. The least cases are: Bayelsa, 8; Bauchi, 7; Imo, 5; Katsina, 3 and Gombe, 1."