EXPOSED: How UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Dapo Adegboyega, Defrauded Me Of N57 million – Ex-church Member

Documents have exposed how Reverend Dapo Adegboyega, the Board of Trustees Chairman of Salvation Proclaimers Army Church (SPAC) Nation, London, a Nigerian Pentecostal church based in the United Kingdom may have defrauded a church member identified as Racheal Daniel of £110,000 (N103 million) in 2012.

SaharaReporters was told that the former pastor with World Evangelism Bible Church (WEBIC) scammed his victim using lies, half-truths and manipulations.

Bank documents showed that Dapo took a loan of about £106,264 with interest amounting to £195,940.44 with Racheal’s name and refused to pay everything back eight years after.

A total of £85,000 was paid back in a piecemeal fashion, leaving about £110,000 (N57,200,000, using N520 to £1) yet to be paid.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, the victim said her traumatic ordeals in the hands of the pastor started after he approached her that he wanted to purchase a property for the church and that she should assist him with a loan.

“When he was my resident pastor at World Evangelism Bible Church (WEBIC), he asked us to assist him secure a loan, that he wanted to purchase a property for the church. This was in 2012; we had a board meeting where he said he needed our help. And I replied that I would approach my bank and get back to him.

“I never knew he had other means of securing a loan. He talked about £10,000-£20,000. Anyway, to cut the long story short, he met with a broker - Grant & Hind - who gave him £110,000 and with interest amounting to £198,000, and the money was transferred into my own account. I was away when he called me that the money was in my account and that I should come back from my holiday and make the transfers; £90,000 to the church account and £20,000 to his own account.

“After that, he left the church with half of the members for his father’s church. Before leaving, he said my money would be paid back in full. He even made mention of paying £50,000 that day. Right there in the pulpit/altar. When he finished talking, I approached him and he said I knew where the money went to so why was I troubling him. My brother, I thought it was a joke. When this loan was taken initially, there was no agreement or anything of such.

“I never knew he made a repayment agreement for 35 years while he told me that after they have purchased the property, it would be within a month. Since 2017, they have refused to pay, I’ve been chasing them all over the place. I took a lawyer that wrote them until he got tired and they refused to reply. They just received the letters and acted as if nothing happened. When I couldn’t pay the lawyer anymore, I rested. In 2017-18, I couldn’t cope with it, I tried contacting his younger brother, Tobi Adegboyega, who is the main pastor of their dad’s church here and he gave me money for two months £1,200 and promised to meet with the bank to clear the debt.”

Racheal said to her surprise, Tobi, like his elder brother, blocked her phone numbers after four months.

“Thereafter, he (Tobi) refused to pay and answer my calls; it was a struggle to get him to pay for the third month. By the fourth month, he literally blocked me completely, I couldn’t reach him. I went to the father who is aware of everything. The father’s name is Prophet Samson Adegboyega of SPAC Nation, Ibadan. He kept me posted like forever, he eventually asked me to write a soft appeal letter to Tobi Adegboyega so that he could see what he could use to assist me.

“I wrote as soft as I could and sent to the father to send to him. Whenever I call the father, it’s either he is sleeping or in a meeting for the past five years now. I’m just appealing to the general public to please ask Adedapo Adegboyega of SPAC Nation to pay back Halifax loan of £198,000 he fraudulently took with my name.”

Asked why she did not go to the police, she replied, “I actually went to the police over here in the UK but they told me a lawyer knows what to do. But I couldn’t afford to pay a lawyer anymore, so I rested.”