Kidnappers Kill Ibadan Farmer Despite Collecting N1.65m Ransom From Family

Agboola was abducted on his farm at Abaodo area in Olukitibi village in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state by six gunmen dressed in camouflage.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2021

A farmer in Ibadan, Oluwole Agboola, who was abducted on December 28, 2020, was found dead Tuesday after his abductors had collected a ransom of N1.65 million.

Oluwole Agboola Facebook/Oluwole Agboola

According to Daily Trust, the kidnappers collected N1.65 million ransom from the family of the victim and still went ahead to kill him.

A brother of the deceased, Olakunle Agboola, confirmed the killing of the farmer to journalists on Tuesday.

He said his brother was killed by the gunmen 10 days after they collected the ransom.

