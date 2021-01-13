Nigerian Civil War Veterans Protest Against Nonpayment of 20 Months Arrears, Other Allowances

“We are not giving them any ultimatum. We want action. All of us are retired. We are talking about 97,000 retired soldiers in the country who are affected.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2021

Retired soldiers who fought in the Nigerian Civil War on Wednesday gathered in front of the Federal Ministry of Finance building in Abuja to protest against the nonpayment of the minimum wage arrears of their pension by the Nigerian government for 20 months.

The war veterans also stated that their demonstration was to stop the government from deducting from their pensions.

The President of the Ex-servicemen and Family Welfare Association, Anthony Gbaja Agbas, while speaking to SaharaReporters on Wednesday, berated the Nigerian government for treating retired soldiers with callousness.

“We are protesting because of nonpayment of our arrears of the minimum wage which is over 20 months,” said Agbas.

“And there is another payment of security deferment allowance which is supposed to be paid to all retired soldiers. And the other one has to do with the deduction from the pension of medically-deferred soldiers who fought in the Nigerian Civil War. Some of us have been receiving pensions for over 40 years and now they are making deductions from our pensions. 

“That’s why we are saying it is not supposed to be so. The people fought to make Nigeria one. They’ve sacrificed their youth to defend the country.

“We have some retired soldiers who fought in the civil war that are not collecting pensions. We are appealing to Mr President to approve our minimum wage arrears for our monthly pensions.”

Speaking on how long they plan to sustain the protest, Agbas said, “We just started it today. A lot of content had been sent earlier, but the government has only been making promises without implementing anything. That’s why we decided to come out of our homes. We don’t know how it will go, but all we want is action from President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are not giving them any ultimatum. We want action. All of us are retired. We are talking about 97,000 retired soldiers in the country who are affected.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerians Demand Prosecution Of Army Personnel Who Killed Polytechnic Student
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Boko Haram: Military Fails To Locate Troops, Gun Trucks
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Chief Of Defence Staff Alex Badeh Shot Dead
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Human Rights Soldiers Kill Polytechnic Student, Shoot Three Others Going For Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military I Will Not Resign If We Fail To Defeat Boko Haram – Buhari
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Established Media Center In Borno State
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal EXCLUSIVE: FCMB Managing Director’s Wife Packs Out of Husband's House, May Seek Divorce
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education COVID-19: Schools Resume January 18 Until Further Directive –PTF
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Money Naira Slumps Further At Parallel Market
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS EndSARS Protests Crumbled Because Of Tinubu's 2023 Ambition – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Internet Telegram Gets 25 Million New Users In Three Days After WhatsApp Introduced Controversial Privacy Conditions
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Internet Privacy Setting: WhatsApp Reassures Users As Millions Flock To Telegram, Signal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News BVN-generated National Identification Number Is Invalid, Says NIMC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Islam Christmas Message: Apologise Or Leave Sokoto, Muslim Forum Tells Kukah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Makinde's Deputy, Olaniyan Has Vowed Never To End Rift With His Boss – Source
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News No Fear Of Attack, Cattle Burnt With Truck In Saki Belonged to Yoruba People, Not Fulani – Residents
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Soldier To Die By Firing Squad For Killing Newly Married Commander
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
United States of America US Executes Only Woman On Federal Death Row In Nearly 70 Years
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad