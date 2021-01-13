No Fear Of Attack, Cattle Burnt With Truck In Saki Belonged to Yoruba People, Not Fulani – Residents

Residents of Saki, a town in Oyo State, on Wednesday said there was no fear of a reprisal from Hausa/Fulani cattle owners over the burning of a truck loaded with cows on Tuesday in the community.

The cattle-laden truck was burnt after it was involved in an accident that claimed the life of a boy.

According to the residents, the burnt truck and cattle belonged to Yoruba people, hence no fear of a reprisal from Hausa people.

There had been fears that there might be a reprisal following the burning of the truck as cattle business is seen as traditionally dominated by Hausa/Fulani people.

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that youths in Saki burnt the truck after it knocked down and killed a boy identified as Ayuba Raji at Challenge junction, along a dual carriageway under construction in Saki.

A resident of Saki, Mubarak Saheed, told SaharaReporters that the truck was en route from Ilesha Ibaruba to Lagos when the truck killed the boy.

He told our correspondent that there was no apprehension in the town because many of the cows belonged to Yoruba cow merchants.

He told our correspondent that there was no apprehension in the town because many of the cows belonged to Yoruba cow merchants.

"The truck did not come from the North. It was coming from Ilesha Ibaruba and going to Lagos. Our youths got angry because the road was under construction and there was no need for any driver to speed in that area. It is annoying the way our truck drivers speed even when there is no need for it.

"Saki is cool and calm and there is no need for fear. Everybody is going on with their normal activities as we speak," he said.

Another resident, Kudrat Abiodun, confirmed to our correspondent on the phone that the truck was not from the North.

She said, "I don't know where it was coming from but I heard the cattle did not belong to Fulani people. No fear of reprisal in Saki. I am at my workplace as we speak. We are living our normal life here," she said.

When contacted, the state chairman of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Ibrahim Jiji, said he heard about the incident but had yet to be briefed properly by the group’s representative in Saki about the owner of the cattle.

The Police Public Relations office, Gbenga Fadeyi, told SaharaReporters in Ibadan that an investigation into the matter was ongoing to arrest those who took the law into their own hands.

"Investigation still on, please," Fadeyi said.