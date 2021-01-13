Police Arrest Gang Allegedly Known For Organising Sex Parties In Bauchi

Parading the suspects on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, said they were arrested following reliable information on their activities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2021

The Police Command in Bauchi State has said it arrested a 19-man crime syndicate, popularly known as Sara-Suka for allegedly organising a sex party in the Dass Local Government Area of the state.

Jimeta disclosed that the suspects, who were also notorious for thuggery and stealing mobile phones, conspired among themselves to organise a sex party with a series of atrocities in Dass town on January 11.

Represented by the PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili, the police commissioner said, “Based on reliable intelligence that suspected criminal syndicates notorious for thuggery (Sara-Suka), phone snatching, and indecent acts, including sex parties, were terrorising residents of the state, the command raised a team of detectives led by the Commander, Rapid Respond Squad (RRS), who immediately embarked on round-the-clock operation which resulted in the arrest of the following suspects.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include: One ranki, one tsitaka, one machete, one cutlass and three knives

“Those arrested include Ishaya Adamu, 19; Mohammed Abdullahi Lawwali, 22; Ayuba Adamu, 19; Aminu Tago, 19; Mubarak Baba, 22; Anas Sulaiman, alias (Danarna), 16; Yusuf Ahmed, 20 and Abba Abdullahi 20.

“Others are Sulaiman Umar, 20; Abdulrashid Ali, 17; Aliyu Iliya, 15; Idris Sulaiman, 22; Nuru Sarki, 17; Ibrahim Musa, 20; Musa Danasabe, 17; Abdulrashid Anas, 18; Salmanu Ibrahim, 22 and Kasimu Haladu, 26, all of Dass town, Bauchi State. The suspects will be profiled and charged to court.

“Also, on the 11th January, 2021, around 1200hrs, a joint team operation led by the DPO of Darazo, arrested one Sadiq Isah, alias Gojirgo, 25, from Darazo Local Government Area, following multiple complaints by the community against his conduct.”

SaharaReporters, New York

