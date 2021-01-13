Police Arrest Two ‘Spirits’ In Katsina

They confessed to the commission of the offence and stated that they had defrauded several unsuspecting persons in the state through the same modus operandi.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 13, 2021

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested Kabiru Bashir and Sadiq Ashiru, both of Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano State for posing as spirits (Aljanu) to defraud people. 

The police disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Gambo Isah, on Wednesday.

Isah said nemesis caught up with the suspects after they stole the ATM card of one Rabi’atu Garba and told her they were spirits, asking her to give them her PIN.

The statement read, “On 08/01/2021, around 1200hrs, the command succeeded in arresting the duo of one Kabiru Bashir, ‘M’, aged 27, and Sadiq Ashiru, ‘M’, aged 30, both of Danbatta LGA of Kano State, notorious fraudsters who specialise in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public through phone calls, posing as spirits (Aljanu).

“Nemesis caught up with the suspects when they stole the ATM card of one Rabi’atu Garba, ‘F’ of Mani LGA of Katsina State and started calling her that they were spirits (Aljanu) and asked her to avail them with her ATM card PIN.

“The suspects deceitfully told her that they were about to bless her by sending one million naira to her account and directed her to go to her bank, a UBA branch in Katsina and update her account.

“She became suspicious and reported the matter at the Central Police Station (CPS), Katsina. In the course of investigation, the suspects were trailed and arrested. They confessed to the commission of the offence and stated that they had defrauded several unsuspecting persons in the state through the same modus operandi.

“One Honda vehicle, white in colour with Chassis No. JHMGD173025215012, NSCDC, ID card bearing one Kabiru Bashir, two (2) ATM cards, four (4) GSM handsets and the sum of one hundred and twenty-six thousand naira (N126, 000:00) were recovered from during police search. Investigation is ongoing.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Arrest Gang Allegedly Known For Organising Sex Parties In Bauchi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Kidnappers' Tunnel: Cases Of Missing Children Are Common In Sari-Iganmu – Residents
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Oyo Amotekun Operatives Inflict Injuries On Suspects, Extort Money From Them – Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Corps Member Who Killed 'Lover' In Akwa Ibom Says She Did It In Self-defence — Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Former FCMB Employee Jailed For Stealing Customer's Funds
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police IGP Redeploys 21 Police Commissioners
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Commercial Bus Drivers Protest In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education UNICEF Warns Against Shutting Down Of Schools
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Scandal EXCLUSIVE: FCMB Managing Director’s Wife Packs Out of Husband's House, May Seek Divorce
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Trump Becomes First US President To Be Impeached Twice. What Happens Next?
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Makinde's Deputy, Olaniyan Has Vowed Never To End Rift With His Boss – Source
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Uganda Police Assault, Strip, Arrest Ugandan Presidential Candidate, Bobi Wine’s Wife Ahead Of Election
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Christianity Southern Kaduna Youths Vow To Avenge Any Attack On Kukah, Seek Arrest Of Maishanu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Gang Allegedly Known For Organising Sex Parties In Bauchi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Money Naira Slumps Further At Parallel Market
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS EndSARS Protests Crumbled Because Of Tinubu's 2023 Ambition – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News #EndSARS: Abuja Court Orders Magistrate To Stop Case Against Pastor Adeyemi, Adeyanju, Davido, Others
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Kidnappers' Tunnel: Cases Of Missing Children Are Common In Sari-Iganmu – Residents
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad