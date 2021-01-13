Police Assault, Strip, Arrest Ugandan Presidential Candidate, Bobi Wine’s Wife Ahead Of Election

Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi, wife of Ugandan musician turned politician, Bobi Wine, was tortured and stripped in the presence of their son by some police officers before she was arrested.

According to a video shared on Twitter by Anyamah Douglas, a Ugandan national, Barbara was seen being led away by some security officers.

At one point, the woman was seen struggling with the police officers before she was stripped to her underwear in front of her son after being pushed to the floor.

Her husband is currently hoping to unseat President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, as Ugandans head to the polls on Thursday, January 14.

Campaigning ahead of the election has been marred by brutal crackdowns on opposition rallies that have left scores dead and the repeated intimidation and arrest of some opposition candidates, their supporters and campaign staff.

The opposition candidate earlier in the day claimed that the military raided his home.

From Uganda, Bobi Wine's wife tortured, stripped and arrested in full glare of the son who's heard shouting, "leave my mummy".

Robert Kyagulanyi

“The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see on my premises,” Wine said on Twitter.

“No reason for the arrest was given. Such acts of impunity are all kicks of a dying horse.”

Bobi Wine was also forced to end an interview on Kenyan radio prematurely, saying he saw Ugandan security forces attack his bodyguards.

“We are being raided by the military. I have to end the interview because I can see soldiers beating my security guards,” he added.

As Ugandans wait to cast their vote on Thursday, few have access to sites such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter after the government ordered a shutdown of social media.

In a letter, the Uganda Communications Commission directed all telecom companies to immediately suspend any access and use of all social media platforms and online messaging applications over the networks until further notice.