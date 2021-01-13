SSANU, NASU Members Begin Three-Day National Protest

The members are protesting over irregularities in Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS) payments, non-payment of earned allowances, non-payment of arrears in the minimum wage, etc.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2021

The Joint Action Committee of Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has commenced a three-day national protest.

The protests follow an earlier statement by the NASU General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, and the SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, calling on all members in branches of universities and inter-university centres across the nation to embark on industrial action.

The protesters in Abuja comprising members occupied UNIABUJA Main Campus's main gate, according to a report by ChannelsTV.

The members are protesting over irregularities in Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS) payments, non-payment of earned allowances, non-payment of arrears in the minimum wage, etc.

They are also protesting the sharing formula of the N70 billion given the universities by the Federal Government.
 
They insist that the 75 per cent and 25 per cent sharing formula for the earned allowances does not favour their members.

Other issues include the delay in the renegotiation of FGN, NASU and SSANU 2009 agreement, non-payment of retirement benefits of outgone members, neglect and poor funding of state universities, and non-constitution of visitation panels for universities.

Members of the union are also protesting in the Federal University Of Technology, Owerri, Imo State; Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, Benue State capital; the University Of Ilorin, Kwara State capital and, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi; the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Labour Calls Off Planned Strike, Nigerian Government Suspends New Electricity Tariff For Two Weeks
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Bayelsa Government Agrees To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: First Part Of FG’s Meeting With Labour Ends In Stalemate
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Minimum Wage: Governors’ Stubbornness Won’t Distract Us – Wabba
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Expresses Fears About N30,000 National Minimum Wage
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Human Rights Governors Shun NGF Meeting On Minimum Wage
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal EXCLUSIVE: FCMB Managing Director’s Wife Packs Out of Husband's House, May Seek Divorce
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education COVID-19: Schools Resume January 18 Until Further Directive –PTF
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Money Naira Slumps Further At Parallel Market
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS EndSARS Protests Crumbled Because Of Tinubu's 2023 Ambition – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Internet Telegram Gets 25 Million New Users In Three Days After WhatsApp Introduced Controversial Privacy Conditions
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Internet Privacy Setting: WhatsApp Reassures Users As Millions Flock To Telegram, Signal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News BVN-generated National Identification Number Is Invalid, Says NIMC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Islam Christmas Message: Apologise Or Leave Sokoto, Muslim Forum Tells Kukah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Makinde's Deputy, Olaniyan Has Vowed Never To End Rift With His Boss – Source
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News No Fear Of Attack, Cattle Burnt With Truck In Saki Belonged to Yoruba People, Not Fulani – Residents
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Soldier To Die By Firing Squad For Killing Newly Married Commander
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
United States of America US Executes Only Woman On Federal Death Row In Nearly 70 Years
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad