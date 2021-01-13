Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Farmer In Osun

The alternation resulted in fisticuffs between the deceased and one of the herdsmen during which he hacked Ridwan to death.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2021

Some suspected Fulani herders on Tuesday killed a farmer identified as Ridwan on his farm at Boole village in Ijabe area of Osun State.

It was gathered that his death was likely connected with an altercation he had with one of the herdsmen last year over the invasion of his farm by a herd of cattle that grazed there and destroyed what was left.

A resident of the community, Oluwole Segun, disclosed that Ridwan, popularly referred to as Rado of Eesa compound in Ijabe, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State, confronted the herdsmen who reared cattle to the area and destroyed his farm.

It was learnt that the issue led to an argument between them.

“The alternation resulted in fisticuffs between the deceased and one of the herdsmen during which he hacked Ridwan to death.

“Some youths quickly rushed to the herdsmen settlement on the town, where the suspect and two others who were at the scene were caught and taken to the police station in the town.

“The police later visited the scene and evacuated the body to a hospital,” he said.

However, efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, were futile as her number was not reachable. But a security source said the matter had been transferred to state police command headquarters for proper investigation.

Meanwhile, the elders in the community have prevailed upon the youths not to take law in their own hands so as to allow the security agents to do their jobs.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Former FCMB Employee Jailed For Stealing Customer's Funds
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Corps Member Who Killed 'Lover' In Akwa Ibom Says She Did It In Self-defence — Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME India Deports Two Nigerians
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians Demand Prosecution Of Army Personnel Who Killed Polytechnic Student
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapper Pays N1.5m Ransom To Regain Freedom From Another Kidnap Gang
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 36-year-old Man Rapes, Impregnates Own Teenage Daughter In Ondo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal EXCLUSIVE: FCMB Managing Director’s Wife Packs Out of Husband's House, May Seek Divorce
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education COVID-19: Schools Resume January 18 Until Further Directive –PTF
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Money Naira Slumps Further At Parallel Market
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS EndSARS Protests Crumbled Because Of Tinubu's 2023 Ambition – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Internet Telegram Gets 25 Million New Users In Three Days After WhatsApp Introduced Controversial Privacy Conditions
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Internet Privacy Setting: WhatsApp Reassures Users As Millions Flock To Telegram, Signal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News BVN-generated National Identification Number Is Invalid, Says NIMC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Islam Christmas Message: Apologise Or Leave Sokoto, Muslim Forum Tells Kukah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Makinde's Deputy, Olaniyan Has Vowed Never To End Rift With His Boss – Source
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News No Fear Of Attack, Cattle Burnt With Truck In Saki Belonged to Yoruba People, Not Fulani – Residents
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Soldier To Die By Firing Squad For Killing Newly Married Commander
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
United States of America US Executes Only Woman On Federal Death Row In Nearly 70 Years
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad