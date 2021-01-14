Amotekun Operative "Mistakenly" Shoots 21-year-old Student Dead In Ibadan

Tosin Thomas, a 21-year-old student, was allegedly killed by an operative of the Oyo State Security Network, popularly called Amotekun, around Mokola roundabout In Ibadan on Wednesday evening.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed this in a statement in Ibadan on Thursday morning.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Saharareporters gathered that the young lady was going home when two "Yahoo boys" were arguing over their girlfriend. One of them reportedly invited Amotekun to put the situation under control.

It was gathered that one of the operatives of Amotekun mistakingly shot and killed Tosin Thomas while trying to settle the rift.



It was learnt that the victim was rushed to the university teaching hospital where she later died on Thursday morning.



Following the development, the deceased's elder siblings brought the remains of the 21-year-old Tosin Thomas to the spot where she was killed to demand justice.



An eyewitness told SaharaReporters in Ibadan that the incident created tension in the community, making shop owners close their businesses for the day.



This is the fifth allegation of killing innocent people levelled against the Amotekun since it started operating in the state.

