Amotekun Operative "Mistakenly" Shoots 21-year-old Student Dead In Ibadan

Saharareporters gathered that the young lady was going home when two "Yahoo boys" were arguing over their girlfriend.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 14, 2021

Tosin Thomas, a 21-year-old student,  was allegedly killed by an operative of the Oyo State Security Network, popularly called Amotekun, around Mokola roundabout In Ibadan on Wednesday evening. 

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed this in a statement in Ibadan on Thursday morning.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Saharareporters gathered that the young lady was going home when two "Yahoo boys" were arguing over their girlfriend. One of them reportedly invited Amotekun to put the situation under control. 
It was gathered that one of the operatives of Amotekun mistakingly shot and killed Tosin Thomas while trying to settle the rift.

It was learnt that the victim was rushed to the university teaching hospital where she later died on Thursday morning.

Following the development, the deceased's elder siblings brought the remains of the 21-year-old Tosin Thomas to the spot where she was killed to demand justice.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters in Ibadan that the incident created tension in the community, making shop owners close their businesses for the day.

This is the fifth allegation of killing innocent people levelled against the Amotekun since it started operating in the state.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Abduct 18 Kano Traders In Kogi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Zamfara APC Chairman's Seven Children, Demand N50m
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: I Have Performed Better Than Jonathan, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Four Nursing Mothers, Fourteen Others In Kaduna
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Residents Flee Kaduna Community After Gunmen Kill Pregnant Woman, Abduct Husband
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Five Staff Of Benue Revenue Agency
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Arrest Two ‘Spirits’ In Katsina
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
International Trump Becomes First US President To Be Impeached Twice. What Happens Next?
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 18 Kano Traders In Kogi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Drugs Drug Ring: Philippine Police Kill Nigerian, Chukwuma During Sting Operation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Uganda It's Treason To Protest Election Results, Ugandan President Warns
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Zamfara APC Chairman's Seven Children, Demand N50m
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu Renews Call For Revolution, Taunts Military Over Search For ESN Officials
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Dad Rapes Seven-Year-Old Daughter In Lagos, Wife Cries For Justice
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Fresh Tension Over Lagos Kidnappers' Tunnel As Three-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Wife Cries As Army Commander Tortures Soldier, Detains Him For Six Months Without Trial, Salary In Borno
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: I Have Performed Better Than Jonathan, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal EXCLUSIVE: FCMB Managing Director’s Wife Packs Out of Husband's House, May Seek Divorce
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad